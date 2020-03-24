As one whose age has been likened to dirt (older than) I find great comfort through many years and seasons enjoying the smell, the texture, and the miraculous-fertile medium for growing redwoods, maples, oaks, elms, cottonwoods, spruce, pine, balsam, wheat, milo, corn, peas, tomatoes, potatoes, cotton balls, tulips, snapdragons, marigolds, mums, glads, lilies, alfalfa, thistles, bluegrass, ornithogalum (really?), morning glories, sorghum, cattails, columbine, dandelions, goatheads, saguaro cacti, and pear trees, it’s called EARTH!
She’s not my mother, of course, rather it’s that stuff beneath our feet, under our fingernails and on our window sills: soil, ground, sandy, loam, mire, mud pies, clumps and clods, rich and black, packed, fallow, dust-to-dust, plowed, blown and harrowed. It’s been suggested that most Western Panhandle landowners are paying property taxes on borrowed Wyoming-windblown soil.
I viewed a video-commercial last week at the Civic Center promoting an all natural product guaranteed to boost our children’s immune systems. The video was presented by recording artist and author, Steve Chapman, titled “EAT MORE DIRT.”
Probably more truth than humor there.
Then there’s dirty minds, windows and gutters, cars, dirt roads and kids.
Some dirt is a call for clean-up, like your clothes, your siding, your thoughts, your dishes, your carpet, your toilet, your city, your mouth and your sin. If we confess our sin (agree with God that it IS sin, and then enter our guilty plea followed by the wise action to forsake it, God is faithful and just to forgive us our sin and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness). (1 John 1:9,10) Confession truly IS good for the soul.
Nothing can compare to being fully (100%) forgiven and fully (100%) cleansed! And it’s even greater yet, when accompanied by a 180-degree about-face and commitment to never do that again.
My heart goes out to our loved ones who may be entangled in sin and its pleasurable, addictive tentacles.
“… Let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto JESUS, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Hebrews 12; 1, 2)
One of my favorite pieces of heavy equipment is a monster EARTH -mover, you know, like the kind whose tires sell for $42,500. One of the many unique aspects of the Cat 797 is its tires: More than 13-feet-tall, weighing 11,860 pounds, the 59/80R63 XDR tire costs $42,500 and that’s when you buy the full set of six required by each $5.5 million truck.
Now THAT moves a massive amount of EARTH.
EARTH often refers to our globe itself including all its occupants. Miraculously, GOD spoke it into existence ex nihilo (a Latin phrase meaning “out of nothing “). God consulted no how-to-manual for a DIY (do it yourself) mindset for His EARTH-creating project.
It’s not easy to grab the attention of a distracted would-be hearer.
“Hello! EARTH to Joe!”
The early robin gets the EARTH-worm but, remember, it’s the 2nd mouse that gets the cheese (a quote from Stephen Wright).
At this writing, our EARTH is experiencing an unprecedented lockdown amid fears and fatalities of a cruel, nearly invisible virus. None wants to contract it (even asymptomatically) and none wishes to be its contagion. We prayerfully attack and await its unpredictable breadth and outcome.PRAYER NUGGET: Let ALL THE EARTH fear the LORD; Let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of Him. (Ps 33:8) Father in heaven, in the name of your son JESUS, please help us.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
