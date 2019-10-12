Adding the letter “e,” or even an “ing,” to some words can quickly make for huge variations in meaning — like adding an “e” to bit, cut, hid, fin, fad, can, rod, rip, rat, pin, pal, mad, hat, hop, fat, dim, cub and cap. It can also transform some nouns into verbs. Breath becomes breathe.
I’ve been intrigued while perched in treestands, to observe breath and breathing from natures’ lungs during clashes between colder and warmer temperatures. Our renewed and recent return of the Season of Frost (go Huskers!) has turned our rivers and ponds and wet pavements into spectacular pulsating steamers (an interesting label for that chilly rising, steam-like display). Ahhhh and the mosquitoes have entered their rest — yes! The surgeon general has no warning against nicotine-less exhaling of warm breath into cold air as we exercise our life’s crucial respiratory function — breathing. We must breathe to live (profound). And that’s the simple truth.
For many life forms the cessation of breathing is the announcement of inevitable death.
I have watched countless critters breathing slowly, or deeply or panting into cold, frigid and frosty air. They are so alive. And, like most of you, I have witnessed and wept over the last breath of many animals and beloved people.
Though I have visited and appreciated museums and gazed at some impressive preserved animal displays, they remain a stark contrast to Riverside Zoo, or the wide open spaces of freedom in a natural habitat.
A bugling elk with its mammoth and massive tossed-back antlers, silhouetted against a brisk and frosty sunrise as their flared nostrils blast warm air into cold, or that whitetail buck on the North Platte River sloshing, swimming and switching shorelines through the river’s rising steam while adding its own breathing steam to the scene. And then a wily one trots by on cruise-control — rabbits and mice beware.
Screaming blue jays and screeching owls add to the frosty vista. Flitting squirrels and rousted gobblers and playful otters pump out their own warm exhales. This panorama is flat out breath-taking.
While studying my Bible, I learned that when God’s spirit breathes, whatever He is breathing into has to live.
It happened “in the beginning.”
Deader-than-a-doornail clay was sculpted into an adult male human being, and then, God breathed! The clay became a living breathing creation (Genesis 2:7).
Wow!
The Bible declares itself to be living and powerful (Hebrews 4:12) unlike any other book ever written, because it is “God-breathed” (2 Timothy 3:16).
In John 3, Jesus explained to Nicodemus, a sneaky nighttime Pharisee inquirer, that he had to be born again by the spirit. Apparently, we’re not alive spiritually until we’re born of the spirit.
Noteworthy: every time the word “spirit” appears in the Bible, it is a translation from the Greek word “pneuma,” from which we derive English words like pneumonia (a breathing disorder) and pneumatic tools that are powered by compressed air (like your tire-shop’s loud wrenches shouting out that DDDDDDDDD as they tighten loose lug nuts). Jesus said being “born again” was being born of the Spirit, much like the wind that Nicodemus saw moving tree branches, even though invisible.
It’s a marvelous, miraculous and involuntary thing we do every day (about 7 million times annually) for as long as we live.
Breathe!
PRAYER NUGGET: Until Jesus returns for the born-again believers, or until we draw our last living breath, may we be found in Christ Jesus, trusting Him daily. “By the word of the Lord the heavens were made, And all the host of them by the breath of His mouth”. (Psalm 33:60) “Man is like a breath; His days are like a passing shadow. (Psalm 144:4) “Let everything (you and me) that has breath praise the Lord." Praise the Lord! (Ps 150:6)
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
