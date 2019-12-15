The donkey is one mighty fascinating God-created critter! Especially so when you’re riding donkeyback down a high school charity-used basketball court, bareback of course and no reins. It’s very entertaining and at the expense of great personal embarrassment for any high-school coach.
I recently ran across another entire vocabulary when it comes to this critter-type. Burros and mules. Jack plus mare = mule. Stallion plus jennet = hinny. Jack plus mule = donkule. Stallion plus mule = hule. Male mule = john mule. Female mule = molly. And, apparently there is no difference between a burro and a donkey … burro is the Spanish translation for donkey.
A burro IS a donkey.
There you have it.
Jacks and Johns and mares and mollys.
Hooves even help define their identification and story, AND they are way less stubborn than depicted.
That’s how they process their safety.
I never knew all that.
One of the likely reasons Mary and JESUS rode into Bethlehem and Jerusalem on a donkey rather than a horse is because donkeys require less feed, are more disease resistant, have greater endurance and instead of bolting when spooked they tend to freeze and evaluate. An even greater reason is because it was predicted hundreds of years earlier as to when and how Messiah would come. (Zechariah 9:9 and Matthew 21:1-11)
JESUS precisely fulfilled every prophecy in every detail. He is the promised Messiah. He’s my Savior and Lord.
Next to one of our treestands resides a donkey who can pierce and shatter the morning silence with a repetitious, loud and abrasive Hawwwwwwwwww-eeeeeeee. A distinct and unmistakable source of the disrupted silence.…that’s a donkey!
The mind of the Creator declares His majesty.
I confess to being in awe of the donkey, way more so of his Creator-Designer.
May the donkey bring you great joy this Christmas. It’s a picture of “lowly” on the one hand and “highly exalted” on the other.
Donkeys are woven into the fabric of God’s amazing power and design to conquer sin. In the old testament God even empowered a donkey to speak to Balaam.
Really, truly (God is God of the impossible). The donkey saw the Angel of the Lord that Balaam could not see. Frozen and unmoving the donkey angered Balaam to strike him three times. (Numbers 22).
Makes you wonder who the stubborn one really was…apparently not the donkey. The Bible speaks clearly against the abuse of animals.
Another Bible teaching is to not yoke an ox and a donkey together… a metaphor for us to not be unequally yoked…a believer with a non-believer … a sad way to plow through life.
PRAYER NUGGET: May another day never go by without your having received the “lowly” JESUS personally as your Savior. May your heart’s door be opened wide inviting JESUS into your heart and life.
It’s a somber truth that Christmas is the prelude to Easter. A fulfillment of Emmanuel (means God with us)…the Bethlehem-born babe lying in a manger became the crucified Christ lying in a tomb…temporarily. A baby son wrapped in swaddling cloths…the beloved Savior wrapped in burial cloths. Resurrected, He is coming again for the born-again believers. All hail Emmanuel.
All hail King JESUS.
Thank you Lord JESUS for loving me this much…my most highly valued Christmas gift ever…and forever. Yours, too, I hope and pray.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
