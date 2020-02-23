Part of the problem of enjoying a treestand is that it’s basically seasonal. When the season’s over and it’s really cold outside, what’s a diehard redneck to do?
Answer: Duck into a darkhouse.
I grew up in frigid northern Michigan outside a little resort community on Lake Missaukee named Lake City.
Though the population soared in the summer (noted for being the “Greatest 4th [July] in the North” and home of the “National Bear Hunt,” its census would resume a resemblance of “normal” following the fall hunting season. That’s when the locals would drive out on the foot-deep (at least) ice to their favorite little spot near some fish-friendly weed bed and set up their darkhouse.
The definition of creepy is when you hear the thunder of a large crack wending its quake-like path splitting both ice and ears.
There would be a couple hundred Shanties set up all over the 1,880 acre lake (27 ft at the deepest). The gig called for a shanty large enough for two adult (kinda) woodsmen to stand up. It had to be tight enough to keep out the wind and light, have a lock and have your name and contact info displayed on the outside.
A stiff fine accompanied failure to get it offen (that’s north Michigan lingo for “Off of”) the ice before it melted through.
Then the MDAA arose(Michigan Darkhouse Angling Association…Dad was a lifer).
Some of my funnest (I like that word) winter days were spent with Dad and my Uncle out on the lake.
When there was no snow on the ice and it was silky smooth, Uncle Vern would literally crank up his Model A (or T?), shift it high and shove full-throttle and yank the steering wheel ‘til we were doing high-speed doughnuts,like everybody else, great winter version of a Tilt-A Whirl. Fun!!!
Our darkhouse had small sliding peepholes for neighbor-spying and for its toasty-warm occupants (gotta love propane heaters) to keep an eye out for any tip-ups waving a released red flag indicating “fish on!”
Lunches never tasted better.
Girls weren’t man enough of course to endure the “hardship.”
It was serious fun and fishin.’
A 2 ft square chunk of removed ice had granted full view of the scene below. Clear transparent water lent itself to some of the best views life could offer.
Either you would dunk a 6-inch live weighted sucker minnow hoping to catch a large northern Pike, or you would dangle a carved decoy luring the head of a large northern into your space. Then you would thrust a spear with all your might. Misses were common.
The spear was attached by a tight rope to your wrist for retrieval of the speared fish. Not infrequent was an excited spearman having failed to attach the spear to his wrist. Uh-oh!
And 25 miles to the east was a large lake boasting of its “Tip-Up Town,” site of their great annual winter fest.
Dad became a skilled and renowned carver of fish decoys. “Carver Bill” they called him.
Sitting in the darkhouse was an experience of deepening love between fisherdads and fishersons.
Later I would have the high honor of “doing“ the funerals of Grandpa, Dad and Uncle Vern.
I’m an entrenched fan of the darkhouse, and heritage.
PRAYER NUGGET: JESUS is the light of the world (John 8:12) and offers the water of life (John 4:10) and He’s the bread of life (John 6:35). Three lessons from a darkhouse with DAD…light, water and sandwiches. Let’s give thanks for JESUS and DAD.I know not all of you had a loving dad and I grieve over that.
God’s words of comfort:“I will be a Father to the fatherless”. (Psalm 68:5)
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
