Archery requires a lot of practice. Humbly, (yeah right!) at my age I’m pretty accurate.
Yup, I’m pretty accurate, at 12 yards that is. Twenty-five yards less so. Fifty yards, uhhh, I don’t even practice at that distance, not to mention that with my tri-focals it’s kinda hard to even pick out a 50-yd target. Sigh.
I’ve heard it said that practice makes perfect. Not a believer!
Repeating the same errors over and over simply reproduces the same failures over and over again. I wish to be accurate. At certain distances I’m just not capable. It’s impossible.
Practicing the right thing the right ways yields a muscle memory and confidence to do your very best. I’m convinced we all have our limits.
I could practice like Steph Curry (NBA star, and his practice regimen is tedious and enormous and fundamentally flawless and productive). However, God designed Curry with superior hand-eye coordination that far surpasses most men. He’s taller, faster and smarter. His skills are way impressive.
My brief stint as a varsity basketball and baseball coach left me with a huge appreciation for raw God-given talent combined with a solid work ethic, perfect practice.
There are many practical life applications here.
Like: all skill development demands fundamentally accurate practice.
Like: it takes 10,000 dribbles with your left hand to truly anticipate when the ball will ready itself for the next dribble.
Like: hours of practice prepares the concert pianist for excellence.
Like: experience is a great tutor for wisdom’s way.
Like: pay the price to earn your slice.
I think maybe I could become accurate at 25 yards, if I would pay the price of efficient practice. And above all, this is a metaphor, for SIN.
The Bible accurately portrays mankind when it reveals that “ALL have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) And then it goes on further to say “ being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus, whom God set forth as a propitiation (“sacrifice of atonement” according to the New International Version) by His blood, through faith, to demonstrate His righteousness, because in His forbearance God had passed over the sins that were previously committed, to demonstrate at the present time His righteousness, that He might be just and the justifier of the one who has faith in JESUS.” (Romans 3:24-26)
I’m sure glad I have placed my faith in JESUS!
In the Nottingham days of yore, where archery was a popular and predominantly competitive sport, every shot would be examined and if the arrow was in the #7 circle around the “bullseye”, the scorekeeper would shout back, ”Sin 7!” Or “Sin 4” if in the 4 ring.
The bullseye would be considered “the mark”. And sin is defined as “missing the mark” or simply falling short of the bullseye. .
The real issue and challenge is that in order to be absolutely sinless it would be required of us to hit the bullseye every time, all the time, no matter the distance. And, if the assigned bullseye mark was on a target on planet Mars, it would be ridiculous ,ominous and virtually impossible to hit it from earth, especially for a guy that’s only pretty accurate at 12 yards.
Obviously, we all miss that mark.
The past few days I’ve been deeply stirred by the lyrics of a song sung by a highly gifted Heidi Beall, daughter of recent Civic Center speaker for our Sportsmen’s Winter Fest, Steve Chapman. She sings, “I cannot for my sin at one, that’s why I need JESUS”.
PRAYER NUGGET: Jeff Turbin said, “Attempting to reform society without Jesus Christ is like rearranging furniture in a burning house.” That’s why I need JESUS.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, I love you and am praying for you!
. All Bible references are from the NKJV
