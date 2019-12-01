Precious and I like to maintain two ice-free birdbaths all winter long. Their views are spectacular.
Migrating species of doves, robins, waxwings and blackbirds by the batches make for some raucous splash-overs! But staying around through the harsh and bitterly cold winter months has been challenging for the tiny song sparrows (Melospiza melodia).
Not sure why exactly, but one year we just started to develop this two-bath playground where sparrows arrive at high-speed by the droves. And, they are FIDGETY as well as fascinating to watch!
Not an official bird watching on our part, we’ve never necked our binoculars and headed off to the woods to observe. It’s just peering from our dining room window where the action grabs our attention and delight.
Here’s the scoop:
Wild Birds Unlimited (WBU) reports that “these light weight (13 grams) birdlings are nearly all left-eye dominant, are eating machines that chow down 70 times their weight each year, are double-scratchers (remember what those are?), and they were dubbed by the Yukon Gold Rush-ers as slow singers of the lyrics “no gold here”.”
Except Antarctica, sparrows bless the entire world . Flourishing in thick bushes the entire choir can be heard performing their cheerful canticles.
Then right on cue, a flurrying flock flutters right on to our birdbaths… though not for long. They are way fidgety.
Quickly dipping their tiny beaks for a quick slug of water, they suddenly flush away back to our tall spruce boughs.
God made the sparrow…fidgety.
I’m writing this on Thanksgiving Day, soon to tackle turkey tryptophan while giving thanks for sparrows and praising their Creator!
What a grand idea is a sparrow!
Fidgety is an interesting piece of body language.
My Pop-in-law would rapidly and rhythmically tap his fidgety fingers on a table-top. Many knees bounce to the nervous stimulation of a mind in motion. Pacing the floor. Anger. Pain. Anticipation. Tense thoughts. Fear. Worry. FIDGET!
Isn’t it just like God to not only create an intricate songster-fowl, but to then have them serve as a spiritual metaphor for our own life-application!
JESUS said, “Are not five sparrows sold for two copper coins? And not one of them is forgotten before God. But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows.” (Luke 12:6, 7)
It’s grand news that God loves all of us fidgeters.
On some heads it’s easier to count the hairs. How many hairs on yours?
The Creator of sparrows forgets-them-not, no not one.
Fear controls too much of our lives at times.
God takes sparrows and hairs on heads to make His great point of how much He values you and me…more than many fidgety sparrows. Fortunately “perfect love casts out all fear”. (1 John 4:18)
In fact, God loves us so much “He gave us his only begotten Son (JESUS) that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
What a gift! That is sure worthy of giving Him thanks. I believe in Him and I longingly hope you do, too.
PRAYER NUGGET: The Bible says “In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you” (1 Thessalonians 5:18)
“ … because of the exceeding grace of God in you. Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift!” (2 Corinthians 9:14, 15)
“I will give thanks to You, LORD, with all my heart; I will tell of all Your wonderful deeds.” (Psalm 9:1)
Might fidgeting be a God- prompt to thank Him, while learning and considering how highly valuable we truly are to God.
Ethel Waters sang “His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me.”
I hope you had a terrific Thanksgiving.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you .
All Bible references are from the NKJV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.