Until I get to return to my treestand, I am daily enjoying the view out our dining area window that overlooks some flowers, my favorite water fountain, two bird baths and two hanging finch feeders. The view allows close-ups of squirrels and varied splashing black birds, robins and blue jays.
I squeeze peanuts into the bird-bath slots and discovered that blue jays LOVE shelled peanuts, didn’t know that. I always thought peanuts were reserved on the food chain just for squirrels).
Precious and I are stirred by observing the antics and delights of the various visitors to our open-to-the-public B & B (baths and breakfast and snacks, and lunch and dinner).
It’s the little guys that have taken the stage the last month - sparrows, wrens, rose finches and the beauties of them all - the yellow (or gold) finches, and the males in particular. There were moments when all 12 perches, the fountains, both bird baths and the hanging plant hook and the strings that hold the feeders were all foot-gripped, with even more in the air jockeying to dock at a feed station.
There were some pretty vicious scenes as these gorgeous feathered ones would go all out to either stand their perch or vie for another already occupied perch. The battle belongs to the leader-finches. The other small birds were out-beaked by their alpha-competitors and what an amazing display of colorful conflict amongst the brilliance of finch feeder flashes, the contenders vying for the title “survivor of the fittest!”
A puzzle for me now is that I haven’t seen one since.
This creates some questions I already know the correct answers to (that would have been very helpful in school). Where do yellow finches come from? Why does the male carry the more colorful feathering? How does a one year old female know to build a nest, nurture her young and in but a few short weeks kick the brood outta the nest into the cruel environment, equipped and prepared.
May I never lose the awe and reverence at the correct answers. Same with humans of course…the males are the better looking (okay, just kidding, I know better! I married Precious, the beauty of all beauties, for real).
JESUS was apparently no beauty at all.
“There is no beauty that we should desire Him. He is despised and rejected by men, A Man of sorrows and acquainted with grief. And we hid, as it were, our faces from Him; He was despised, and we did not esteem Him. Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; Yet we esteemed Him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted. But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; The chastisement for our peace was upon Him, And by His stripes we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; We have turned, every one, to his own way; And the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all”. (Isaiah 53:2-6)
And therein lies the marvel of all time and in all the universe: The Creator of yellow finches loves mankind so much that He sent His son JESUS to die for my sin(s), and offer the beyond-phenomenal gift of abundant life now, and eternal life in His presence later (or sooner, the meter’s running)
PRAYER NUGGET: Dear heavenly Father, I commend You, praise You and worship You for thinking up birds and yellow finches in particular. What an incredible work! And You made enough to go around for others to share and enjoy. And You alone are the root answer to the questions. I stand amazed in Your presence! I love You, too. Thank You for loaning us the finches.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming,I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
