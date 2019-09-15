JAKE ROBERTS: Goober

Some words just tickle me. “Goober” for one. It’s primary definition is “peanut.” And, there are goober peas and nicknames.
When I was growing up (debatable end result) The Andy Griffith show casted one Goober Pyle. Some youngsters carry the nickname peanut.
Close friends of ours have two lovely young daughters with pretty classy names. Their nicknames are Goober and Beanie.
Treestands typically are platforms for just plain thinking. Some plain thinking is probably good and some is probably “stinkin’ thinkin.’”
During my first year as a school principal I called the superintendent. It was mid October.
The busses were back in their stalls, the lunch money was accounted for, we knew which students were present and which were not (that created some interesting encounters). The phone was quiet and there I sat wondering what I was supposed to be “doing.”
He laughed and then spoke a highly provocative few words that impact me yet today.
“Apparently it hasn’t occurred to you yet that part of what we’re paying you for … is to THINK”!
Hmmmmm. That set me to thinking … for the rest of my life.
Goober is but a single word and thought among a brain-full of accumulated thoughts.
I even mused over state election days and their pending “goobernatorial races”. Are governors really “gubers” (gubernatorial races)?
Plutarch said, “The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled.”
Credit Thomas A. Edison for this light bulb, “Five percent of the people think; 10 percent of the people think they think; and the other eighty-five percent would rather die than think.”
I have been seriously challenged by some penetrating Bible “think-thoughts”: For as a man thinks in his heart, so is he.” (Proverbs 23:7)
“For I say, through the grace given to me, to everyone who is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think soberly, as God has dealt to each one a measure of faith. (Romans 12:3)
“Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ JESUS, Who, being in the form of God, did not consider it robbery to be equal with God, but made Himself of no reputation, taking the form of a bondservant, and coming in the likeness of men. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross. Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of JESUS every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that JESUS Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:5-11)
“Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy — THINK (meditate, dwell) on these things. The things which you learned and received and heard and saw in me, these do, and the God of peace will be with you. (Philippians 4:8-9)
I ran across this quote from Agatha Christie’s book, “Peril at End House.”
“Poirot,” I said. “I have been thinking.”
“An admirable exercise my friend. Continue it.”
I think I’ll head to my treestand soon and take along a zip-lock baggie full of trail-mix containing lotsa my favorite dry-roasted goobers…to do some thinking (an admirable exercise I think).
PRAYER NUGGET: Dear Lord Jesus, thank you for the capacity to think and reason. We commit our thought-life to You and for Your glory. Thank you for thinking of us!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you…
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
