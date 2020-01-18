Apparently bugs, and amoeba, and birds, and humans, and fish and reptiles all live with an innate capacity to do some extraordinary feats and actions.
Instinct isn’t taught, learned or even imagined. It’s just there.
It’s not intuition, just instinct. It’s built in by the Builder.
I watched lambs be born last night. I’ll cherish the experience!
Thanks to special friends Northwest of Mitchell for allowing me to crowd their space for a few hours.
I learned a lot and walked away with gratitude, awe, appreciation for what I witnessed and huge praise for the Creator-Designer of lambs and rams and ewes and birth.
I watched their shepherd intervene at times and in ways that not only saved them from certain death, but provided a promise for quality life. He reminded me of Psalm 23’s “My Shepherd”. Unbeknownst to me, my life had been spared, (was told I would have been aborted if it had been legal. Whew, Mom’s life seemingly would have been less complicated and easier in many ways for her if she had.)
Despite being a sinner and giving birth to this sinner, Mom emerged as an incredible mother and I grew up clueless as to what it was to not be loved.
Though I don’t know anything about my “sire”, I’m just glad abortion wasn’t an option legally, or morally.
I ache for aborted children who can never have the privilege that’s been mine to grow and live and love and be loved and bear children of their own, play basketball or trombone or banjo or board games, etc. I’m in awe at human infants who are apparently the mammals that are the last to walk, talk and fend for themselves; and in awe at the mature instincts of beavers, bumble bees, bucks, bulls, birds, beetles, billy goats and badgers that are so prolific and so capable.
How does a two yr. old beaver know how to swim, gnaw down huge trees, digest willow branches, make and care for baby beavers? How does a 1 yr old humming bird know how to nectar-ize, make a nest, lay tiny eggs, fly like a helicopter and fly way south to do winter-life? They don’t even migrate by flocks or fly very high and they confine their trip to daylight travel. Their brains aren’t even pea-brains. That’s an incredibly short time to log in so much knowledge and understanding.
Instinct!
Where and how does instinct get poured into such a tiny creature?
And then there’s this diversity of critters, crawlers and crafty creatures with varying degrees of distinct instinct. Wood pecker’s peck, hens lay eggs, kitties kuddle, bats do sonar, peacocks preen and prance, ants do colonies, bison bleat before they beller. Are you kidding me?
Wildly marvelous!
Perched on my treestand I get to watch blackbirds do their incredible flocking instincts and loudly head off to the warmer clime (I could go for a week of that).
Owls hoot, coyotes howl, elk bugle, bees buzz, badgers burrow, and at very young ages. These magnificent instincts stirringly propagate, build impressive nests, protect themselves and others, even some will instinctively mate for life, They strut their stuff and do their deal until their brief sojourn on earth climaxes at life’s end…rarely noticed by human eye They don’t have mission or purpose statements, have the capacity to use computers, autos, gas stoves or cell phones.
It’s a built-in instinctive existence driven by God’s purposes alone and for His glory. Beyond marvelous! JESUS is worthy of my highest praise.
PRAYER NUGGET: Praying for us to trust the Designer and Equipper of instincts, beyond any understanding. Acknowledging Him in all our ways. Thank you God for promising to direct our paths because of trusting You! (Proverbs 3:5,6)
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
