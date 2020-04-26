The prolific spotted hyena of sub-Sahara Africa is also known as the “laughing hyena.” I’ve never seen one from my treestand. Nor, have I seen an alligator from there either.
My personal research for hyenas is one that became one of my most profound and fascinating studies! Wow! The hyena is one of those predators that just wears you down … much like wolves, jackals and coyotes.
I viewed this week on the National Geographic channel a featured documentary about Yellowstone, where a large grizzly came upon a deer carcass. He wasn’t, however, the first to arrive. A troupe of wolves was already there as the lead munchers.
As I watched this unfold I was thinking, “Now, there’s a few wolves about ready to get their canines slapped outta their heads by some big-clawed grizzly paws!”
The young and the vulnerably weak of the animal kingdom make for perfect prey.
The hunting technique of hyenas, wolves and coyotes is to “pack up” and hunt with other family members (not particularly given to social distancing precautions … our latest new-normal). The pack just constantly and menacingly trots their circle of intimidation with snarls and growls as they aggressively move in to nip at hind heels.
And so, on this day at Yellowstone the big grizzly would have a mental breakdown and lumber off to safer, quieter environs. The pack won the rights to the carcass.
Hyenas do the same.
My job, one time, took me to a home in a deep northern Michigan timberland. When only two steps from the car, there stormed in two large snapping, growling German Shepherds. I was terrified.
As I froze in my steps, being circled by the pair, I was relieved to soon see the owner step to his porch and bark out the dogs’ names. They backed off. (Whew!)
Later, he informed me they had been bred as part-wolves. Shudder! I’ve never been the same since.
I know the chill and head-turning frenzy to guard and protect your backside. It wouldn’t take very long to absolutely wear you down.
Laughing Hyenas maintain that same relentless wolf-like pursuit.
It’s no laughing matter for the prey.
I had now felt thrust into a situation of maybe BEING the prey…AND a pray-er. This is an efficient technique.
If a Grizzly can so quickly be turned away from a free lunch, it’s easy to see how an isolated youngster would soon succumb to the pack’s raucous onslaught.
Satan, God’s fierce enemy, is depicted as a roaring lion, seeking whom He may devour (1 Peter 5:8).
We are surrounded daily by traps and snares (interesting side note: these same two words describe parts of a drum set). It’s not a far stretch to consider ourselves as prey to such predators as viruses, cancer, heart attacks, etc. Their goal is to eat us up for lunch.
Their problem is that the LORD JESUS is our chief, good and great Shepherd! His rod and staff are our comfort(Psalm 23).
JESUS” assignment and great comfort is this, “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age”
PRAYER NUGGET We have such a privilege to pray FOR, TO, WITH and AGAINST “God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1) And, “The LORD of hosts is with us”. (Psalm 46:7) “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!” (Ps 46:10)
Thank You, JESUS!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are NKJV
