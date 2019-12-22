Mares eat oats and does eat oats and little lambs eat ivy. A kid’ll eat ivy too; wouldn’t you?
Mary had a little lamb Its fleece was white as snow,
And everywhere that Mary went The lamb was sure to go
He followed her to school one day Which was against the rule
It made the children laugh and play to see a lamb at school And so the teacher turned him out
But still he lingered near And waited patiently Til Mary did appear
Mary had a little lamb Its fleece was white as snowAnd everywhere that Mary went The lamb was sure to go.
Sheep, their lambs in particular, are a great metaphor for mankind. Compared to sheep, mankind has carried some interesting labels: for example, “fish, fool, sucker, pushover, gull, patsy, mark, victim, butt, chump, sap, pigeon, stooge, angel, dupe, virgin, greenhorn”.
I confess to being a sucker for lambs. They are beyond cute, they are magnetic.
It is fascinating to just lean on a fence and gawk at a pen full of ewes with their lambs.
I love watching youthful 4-H shepherds tending their lambs. It’s a joy watching these youth “showing” their lambs at the county fair.
I consider this experience of taking care of lambs to be an wonderful, extraordinary form of education. So much can be learned by raising, shearing and showing sheep. They hop and twist, bleat, nurse, butt heads, can be naughty, lay down and rest.
An extraordinary phenomenon is “cast” sheep. I read that a sheep that has rolled over onto its back is called a “cast” sheep and may not be able to get up without assistance. This happens most commonly with short, stocky sheep with full fleeces on flat terrain. Heavily pregnant ewes are most prone.
Cast sheep can become distressed and die within a short period of time if they are not rolled back into a normal position. When back on their feet, they may need supported for a few minutes to ensure they are steady.
Psalm 42:5 asks “Why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you disquieted within me? Hope in God, for I shall yet praise Him…”
Lambs are also a specific metaphor for “children”. I appreciate the paintings found on many children’s Bible-covers, where JESUS is typically pictured cradling a lamb in His arms, or one tenderly slung over His caring shoulders, or He’s sitting on a rock surrounded by children including some on His lap.
JESUS, the Lamb of God, is described in Scripture as a “shepherd”. In fact, He carries the title of GOOD shepherd (John 10:11) and GREAT shepherd (Hebrews 13:20) and CHIEF shepherd (1 Peter 5:4).
The description I embrace most deeply is found in Psalm 23 … “the Lord is MY shepherd”.
The Creche ( nativity scene) is characterized by a presence of sheep and lambs. All this points to the grandest metaphor of all. JESUS!
John the Baptist declared, “Behold! THE LAMB OF GOD, Who takes away the sins of the world.”
Away in a manger laid the “little Lord JESUS” (THE Lamb of God), God present in the flesh and preparing for the greatest mission ever…living, loving, dying, rising from the dead for sinners (like you, like me) to be liberated from sin’s curse and be granted entrance into His eternal presence.
YES!
THAT is the greatest Christmas gift I have ever received! And it’s your gift to be received as well.
Merry Christmas!
PRAYER NUGGET: Might our prayer this Christmas be like Mary’s…”Let it be to me according to your word”. (Luke 1:38) Might it also match the Lamb of God’s prayer …”nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done”. (Luke 22:42)
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
