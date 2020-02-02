JAKE ROBERTS: Marmota monax (say what?)

The most famous reindeer of all is our Christmas season’s Rudolph. The most famous rodent of all is a marmot monax … Feb 2nd’s Punxsutawney Phil.
This rodent has become memorialized going back to 1887 when a small Pennsylvania village started a tradition like none other. That’s when THE PUNXSUTAWNEY GROUNDHOG CLUB burrowed its way into stardom, sorta.
Painstaking research (a trusted Google/Wikipedia click) has revealed we now celebrate a Woodchuck/Groundhog/Marmot named Punxsutawney (It’s still all I can do to spell and say it) Phil.
Throughout the year Phil lives in groundhog splendor. His delightful digs are located in the town library where his daily menu features dog food and ice cream (sadly he has evolved as a hypocritical herbivore).
Each Feb 2 the club dons their club uniform consisting of black sportscoats, ties and top-hats as they transport Phil 2 miles Southeast of town to Gobbler’s Knob. Awaiting his arrival is a heated burrow under a fake tree-stump (kinda like Santa’s sleigh and flight-friendly Rudolph I suppose).
At 7:25 EST this morning, Phil came out (was pulled out, actually) as usual, for his 120th anniversary of weather forecasting.
Here’s the groundpig’s gig: if he sees his shadow, he returns to the burrow having successfully predicted six more weeks of Winter-ish weather. NO shadow means plan on an early Spring.
There! Mission accomplished!
I’m writing this in advance and don’t yet know today’s, 02-02-2020 (catchy date) results. Waiting on pins and needles.
I even went so far as to buy a club “challenge coin” for this year’s coming out party.
I first encountered mountain marmots while backpacking in the Rockies’ high country. A craggy alarm system was nervously sounding out its shrill and staccato warning cries. This piercing whistle-chirp dominated the otherwise quiet, high-altitude expanse and has earned them the coarse nickname of “whistle-pig”.
Occasionally you can even spot their pudgy sentinels.
My personal favorite woodchuck recollection was at Precious’s Grandma’s cottage on Lake Huron during our honeymoon 54 years ago. A delightful interruption (relatively speaking, of course) to honeymooning was the popping up of five small beady-eyed groundhog puppies peering from the small well-pit right by the screen door.
I took some fun black and white photos of the youthful litter. Pretty cute view.
NOT SO cute is their prairie-dog-like pasture potholes, the bane of cattle, sheep, llama and horse legs and some careless bi-peds as well.
Groundhogs are amongst the largest of the squirrel family (order rodentia) which also includes rats, mice, prairie dogs, chipmunks, beavers and porcupines.
I was struck by our Bible’s heads-up regarding myths (like Groundhog Day).
Paul, to his young student Timothy, penned these words: “Preach the word! Be ready in season and out of season. Convince, rebuke, exhort, with all longsuffering and teaching. For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers; and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and be turned aside to fables”. (2 Timothy 2:2-4)
Our reading time, TV time, conversations and even worship can easily and rapidly digress into fiction, fables and fantasies.
I think I will simply wish y’all a Happy Groundhog Day (underscore happy).
PRAYER NUGGET: We sure do thank our Heavenly Father for His extraordinary creation. As the battle for truth wages its daily warfare for our minds, hearts and moral-ethical decision-making in the routines and rhythms of our lives, may we emerge as faithful and courageous and praying believers in the Lord JESUS, Who is the epitome of truth personified!
Thank you Lord JESUS for designing our expansive rodent-rich landscape.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, I love you and am praying for you. All Bible references are from the NKJV
