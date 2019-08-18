To the best of my “knows,” smart phones can’t yet emit nose stimulations of odors, smells or aromas. A terrific marketing tool has been to fan out the fragrance of popcorn, or cinnamon rolls or char-broiled burgs into the market place inducing a drooling from a hungry mouth creating that “I gotta have it now” response. Cha-ching! Sold! The nose knows.
Now that we’re only days away from the archery season opener, anticipation is building at an accelerated pace for hopeful hunters (I’m on that list for sure). Yet another season has come. It’s a new season. What will it bring? Our treestands are in place, our licenses are in our wallets, trailcams are recording images of whatever happens to be walking or flying by and of course there’s that sugar factory olfactory index. From those still moments of vertical white plumes against a steel-grey backdrop, contrasted with moments when the plume goes horizontal and clearly indicates which direction the wind is blowing from, and toward. (What a special presence in our community…thank you beet growers and processors). It surely has mattered to our visiting hot air balloon experts. Wishing you well on your big weekend competition in our western Panhandle of Nebraska. We’ve been gawking almost daily. Thanks for blessing us. The wind speaks volumes and answers to no man!
When you head to your treestand it’s imperative that you know the wind direction. Despite the latest and greatest in scent covers, it can still be unnerving to get busted by your prey. Successful hunter’s know noses are a huge factor for a successful hunt. As the saying goes: you can fool their eyes and you can fool their ears, BUT, you can never fool their noses. I’ve been told that the longer the nose, the more acute the sense of smell. Advantage deer. Grandpa said if your nose runs and your feet smell you’re built upside down…I still miss him.
The Word of God says of whittled or metal casted idols, “Psalm 115:4 Their idols are the work of men’s hands. 5 They have mouths, but they do not speak; Eyes they have, but they do not see; 6 They have ears, but they do not hear; Noses they have, but they do not smell; 7 They have hands, but they do not handle; Feet they have, but they do not walk; Nor do they mutter through their throat.8 Those who make them are like them; So is everyone who trusts in them.” Therefore, “blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord and whose trust IS the Lord (Jeremiah 17:7) I am a truly blessed man!!! 2 Corinthians 2 says “15 For we are a fragrance of Christ to God among those who are being saved and among those who are perishing; 16 to the one an aroma from death to death, to the other an aroma from life to life. And who is adequate for these things? 17 For we are not like many, peddling the word of God, but as from sincerity, but as from God, we speak in Christ in the sight of God.” The Creator of the nose knows!
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you Lord JESUS for what our nose can know! You have created yet another masterful work! We stand amazed and we praise and worship You. “And walk in love, as Christ also has loved us and given Himself for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet-smelling aroma.” (Ephesians 5: 2)
NKJV Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
. All Bible references are from the NKJV