When is too much … terrific?
I have had some great moments watching the North Platte River meander and gurgle past my treestand. The river has its own unique and captivating chatter…like “lapping” over stones, “rushing” through a narrowed channel, “murmur” of gentle waters.
Truth is, we never step into the same river twice.
As it presses and passes its way downstream from where we stand, this moment’s water has already made its way toward its next bank and log and weir and diversion dam and city and delta and sand bar and tributary…steady she goes until she is no longer a river, nor fresh water.
“Rivers are a constant lure to the adventurous instinct in mankind.” Henry David Thoreau. (THAT arrow-arc sure found its path into MY bulls eye.) “A river is more than an amenity, it is a treasure.” Oliver Wendell Holmes “Rivers don’t drink their own waters; trees don’t eat their own fruits. The salt seasons the soup in order to have its purpose fulfilled. Live for others!” Israelmore Ayivor When our river overflows its banks, a brash reality pulses through former dry land, bringing danger and loss of life.
Crops and lives can be lost irreversibly. Lines are being drawn upward on tree-trunks leaving its signature, having once passed by and high, then oozing back downward to the confines of the banks that distinguish river from land.
In 2000, our river dried up making it possible to walk across the entire river bed in many places. It had become a wadi and a temporary memory of an earlier free-flow. All that remained was a few puddles of stagnant water and stench from the numerous decaying carp corpses. It had dried up altogether and it was rather eerie to observe and smell.
In 2011, that same location was interrupted by raging rains and flood.
The river demonstrates remarkable roller-coaster moods…from parched to mellow to sheer-madness and back again.
The Bible gives some powerful and positive illustrations of OVER FLOW. “My cup RUNS OVER. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever.” (Ps 23:5-6)
JESUS taught for us to “Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and RUNNING OVER will be put into your bosom. For with the same measure that you use, will be measured back to you.” (Luke 6:38)
My 3 yr old grand-daughter absolutely melts this old boy’s heart as she triumphantly sings out “Since the Lord saved me, I’m as happy as can be. My heart’s full and RUNNING OVER.” Mine, too, Sweetheart!
PRAYER NUGGET: Remember, someone else is happy with less than what you have. “Godliness with contentment is great gain.” (1 Timothy 6:6 ) “…be content with such things as you have.”
For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
So, we may boldly say: “The Lord is my helper; I will not fear. What can man do to me?” (Heb 13:5-6) JESUS said “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly [that’s some serious OVERFLOW!] . “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives His life for the sheep.” (John 10:10-12)
My prayer for me and for you is, “ Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all (OVERFLOW) that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen.” (Eph 3:20-21)
Ahhhh, what a terrific OVERFLOW!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
