It’s interesting how the word and term “Perfect” occurs in our minds and conversations. We field expressions like the perfect storm, crime, man, hunt, game, car, song, time, fish, meal, tree for a treestand, conditions, president, religion, school, book, house, college football team, child, surgeon, pastor, coach, amount, weather, night’s rest, banjo, steak, waitress or the perfect NUMBER.
As it goes without saying (and here I go saying it) perfection is elusive. Perfectionism is an impossible reach and to strap yourself with it is beyond frustrating. To be under the bondage of someone else’s perfectionism is even worse. Turns out that “ Pobody’s Nerfect”… except…the ONE, JESUS. Nature is replete with the number 7.
Noteworthy is that bird eggs hatch as a multiple of 7. For example it takes Finches, Robins and Mourning doves 14 days. Chickens and pigeons take 21 days. Killdeer eggs take 28 days to hatch. Eagles take 35 days, Ostriches take 42 days and Condors take 56 days.
There are 7 days in a week. The menstrual cycle of women is once every 28 days. Seven is the number of completeness and perfection (both physical and spiritual).
Dr Guy Winch wrote an interesting article that lists 7 reasons we are so drawn to the number 7. Billy Graham wrote a book on the 7 deadly sins.
The Bible book of Proverbs lists 7 abominations in the heart and 7 pillars of wisdom. Biblical prediction cites a coming 7 year period called the Tribulation.
JESUS worked with 7 loaves to feed thousands at one sitting. The Bible teaches we are to forgive 70 times 7. The last book of the Bible frequently speaks of the number 7. 7 lamps, golden lampstands, churches, Spirits of God, seal, trumpet and bowl judgments, seven eyes, 7 angels, 7 thunders, 7 plagues, 7 mountains and 7 kings are all addressed in this last book in the BOOK of the REVELATION of JESUS CHRIST.
So, today is Easter and I have asked a number of folks this week,
“What is it that causes you to be happy this Easter?” After all, that is our cultural standard farewell, HAPPY EASTER!!!
The general response has been some form of,“because of family.”
The spiritual response has basically been because of knowing our sins are forgiven and that we have the hope (absolute, positive future certainty) of spending eternity in heaven with God.
For over 14,000 Americans of the 430,000 reported people who have contracted and have died from the virus (as of Thursday night) it’s a pending and tragic crisis. Do and did they know Jesus as their personal Savior?
An oft quoted phrase has typically become, “Well, at least now they are in a better place.” Really?
I grieve at thousands more of our future citizens who are not allowed to be born at all in our nation.
Funerals are eerily different now with enforced edicts regarding social distancing.
One of my great honors as a pastor is to come alongside beloved ones at such times.
Monday I was at a graveside service. There were two segments. One with June Bauer’s children and spouses (8 folks) and a second segment with her grandkids and spouses and great granddaughter, also 8 people). I believe our precious June would have drawn a “packed house” if we’d gathered in our church building.
JESUS is the entire point and focus for Easter.
This Easter I believe June is in the presence of the LORD JESUS and, for her, this is a perfect Easter. She IS in a better place. Happy Easter!
PRAYER NUGGET: “When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy.” ( Psalm 94:19)
Thank you, LORD, for the power of the crucifixion, burial and resurrection of your son JESUS.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, I love you and am praying for you.
All Bible references are NKJV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.