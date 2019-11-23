Wikipedia states ” The fight-or-flight response (also called hyperarousal, or the acute stress response) is a physiological reaction that occurs in response to a perceived harmful event, attack, or threat to survival. It was first described by Walter Bradford Cannon. His theory states that animals react to threats with a general discharge of the sympathetic nervous system, preparing the animal for fighting or fleeing. More specifically, the adrenal medulla produces a hormonal cascade that results in the secretion of catecholamines, especially norepinephrine and epinephrine. The hormones estrogen, testosterone, and cortisol, as well as the neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin, also affect how organisms react to stress.” Whew! For an old redneck country-boy that’s a lot of info! Kinda been there done that. Once eyeball-to-eyeball facing a Holstein bull, my cousin screamed, “RUNNNNN!!!” Great counsel! I did. That turned out to be terrific counsel…heeded! A rankled beehive…Run! Raging fire, pelting hail, flash flood, a nearby tornado…RUN! Also, our protector role screams FIGHT! (husbands, dads, granddads…Don’t mess with mama.) Those bully bucks with eyes on the prize will antler-compete with fervor to win a damsel’s favor. Fight or flight. With short brevity, decisions are made…stay and duke it out, or just flee! That old familiar scenario…a pair of bear-chased buddies …”I don’t need to outrun the bear, I just need to outrun YOU.” The stealthy fox lurks over an unsuspecting squeaker. He leaps. Four paws now a foot in the air, the meadow-meanderer suddenly and irreversibly becomes lunch. It should have run into its hole. Stay and stand up to the threat, or hit the road…that is the question demanding the briefest response time…life or death. I watched a spotted whitetail fawn at full speed. The vantage and view from the treestand revealed that a few hundred feet behind was a loping wily one. Through the brush, down the hill and splashing wildly through the creek. This time the coyote was no match for the now safe infant speedster. Wily dejectedly trotted off in search of another grocery aisle. For Bambi to run was to win…this time. I’ve never particularly enjoyed running…unless, there was some kind of ball involved. The Bible has some great lessons from the running metaphor. Like God’s watching over us: “For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to show Himself strong on behalf of those whose heart is loyal to Him.” (2 Chronicles 16:9) And, like marriage: “ Which is like a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoices like a strong man to run his race.” (Psalm 19:5) Like nature’s running waters: Gravity and the capillary effect of water are amazing with three observable forms…liquid, ice and vapor. Like morality: “For their feet run to evil, and they make haste to shed blood.” Like a footrace (dash, hurdles, or long distance): The fable of the tortoise and the hare is a great example of the race not always going to the swift. We are to run our race of life with an eye on the finish line, and keeping that eye fixed on the prize. Run to win. When In the face of being lured to do evil…RUN…faster!
PRAYER NUGGET Father God, may we be found faithfully running our life’s race for Your glory.. “Therefore we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto JESUS, the author and finisher of our faith, Who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Hebrews 12:1)
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.