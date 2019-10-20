Accompanying our Season of Frost, October brings some extraordinary colors and unique sounds.
I enjoyed reading this quote this week…“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” (Anne of Green Gables).
The Rockies (mountains, not baseballteam, the baseballers have been going a bit dormant in October) provide some brilliant splashes of yellow-golds contrasted between Aspen patches amid dark evergreens.
The Eastern United States has hardwoods that explode with color indescribable…I won’t even attempt that description.
Did you see that?
Without our eyeballs we couldn’t. For there to be vision it is required that there be 1) Light, 2) something to be seen (reflecting the light) and 3) dark brown or blue or green or hazel eyeballs (with optic nerves, etc.). And the plaintiff honks from geese-vees coursing the October skies stir our upward looks and listens.
Treestands are surrounded by a cacophony of hundreds of screaming blackbirds.
The high-sky sounds that stir me most is that big batch of southerly airborne Sandhill Cranes.
The season of frost has provoked their northern farewell as they strain their wings in teamwork to lead and draft as the choir sings its distinct and magnificent warble-ish chirping…and you have to strain to even see their white-ish forms at that nearly invisible altitude.
Did you hear that?
Without our marvelous auditory system we couldn’t.
Eustachian tubes, hammers, anvils, stirrups, all served by uniquely shaped flesh-funnels attached to the sides of our skulls.
Oh, and there’s this: “For the most part the ear does not contain any fluid, the outer and middle ear are air-filled… this is why we have the pharyngotympanic tube. The inner ear however is very complicated and difficult to explain.
It has two labyrinths, the Bony Labyrinth and, suspended within the bony labyrinth, the Membranous Labyrinth. These labyrinths make up the shapes most people know as the cochlea and the semi-circular canals (both labyrinth types are present in each). The membranous labyrinth contains a fluid called endolymph and the bony cavity contains a similar fluid called perilymph”. Right! (Thanks Google).
My youngest grandson (turned one year old yesterday) has 50% hearing loss. Diagnosed at birth (astonishing), he has been fitted for hearing aids since 3 weeks old and wears a mesh head-gear to keep him from digging them out.
Hearing is a wonderful gift!
JESUS taught about two kinds of people: unbelievers and believers. He described them thus, “For this people’s heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them. But blessed are your eyes, for they see, and your ears, for they hear.” Sure do hope you have “blessed” eyes and ears..our Master’s penetrating metaphors. See that? Hear that? Happy frosty October.
PRAYER NUGGET: All praise to our Creator, Living God, and our Lord JESUS Christ! I reckon the Creator of the eyeballs and auditory system and cranes and geese and maple trees is worthy of the praise and worship due Him for His omni-ness. Omnipresent (He’s everywhere all at once and all the time), Omniscient (nothing escapes His notice or knowledge … there are no leaks in His ship), and He is Omnipotent (all powerful…He can out-kryptonite Superman, out-box Ali, out-think Einstein and out atom-ize anything nuclear). He is GOD. He is good. He is Love. How we love Him in return! And, I trust and take great comfort in praying to the Creator of the ear…surely He hears our prayers…and sees us! I wonder what He thinks of October’s Halloween. Hallowed be Thy name. Thank you Lord.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
