If you’ve ever been in a crowd and couldn’t locate your 3 year old daughter you likely were overwhelmed with an indescribable panic and an all-out blitz to locate her.
You gave no thought to how you looked, sounded or what other people thought of you. You were heaven-bent to put a hug on her, regardless of health directives against public hugging.
Likewise, should YOU become lost in a crowd a similar panic to find your parent or other loved one, you could easily justify bawling and hollering at the top of your lungs which would be understandably tolerated by others who can appreciate how you feel and want to pitch in to re-unite you to no longer be separated.
Treestands are presented with some pretty amazing sounds of separation.
I’ve watched whitetail fawns in distress being trailed by coyotes creating some significant high-pitched bawling for their momma-doe. A fawn very clearly fears being separated. When on the very verge of getting re-united I don’t know who scurried the faster, fawn or momma-doe.
Separation of goslings from momma honkers, calves from cows, raccoons, mice, beavers, cubs, puppies, turkeys, kitties, foals, and all other tykes is traumatic both to watch and to experience!
The most amazing separations I personally witnessed firsthand (seeing with my eyes and hearing with my ears) was during cattle-brandings. Separated calves in portable temporary holding pens often just stood motionless screaming at the sky.
Outside the pens, pacing-mothers with outstretched necks bawled their hearts out. Something was wrong. Mix into this displeasure roping, dragging, wrestling, inoculating, tagging, castrating soon-to-be ex-bulls and finally hot-irons to young hides tattooing a singularly registered mark of ownership.
The whole scene was a hot mess. And LOUD! And then they were released from the surgery-center.
It’s an amazing event watching the Momma’s and their kids hook-up once again. How do they do that? Everybody looks the same out there (to me at least). The sounds of separation are chilling and eerily haunting.
God designed being together.
It’s only a very short reach to see why the Bible says what it says. Our Corona days have set the minds of all mankind into contra-motion. Thoughts and conversations are turned to think and ask about “end-times,” both our own appointed time to die, as well as the future of the world. As we ponder our near and far (maybe) future, there is this to consider.
“Gnashing of teeth” is defined as a grinding or crunching of teeth particularly by a person in a fit of envy, rage or pain. This phrase is accompanied by “weeping” and/or “wailing.”
One of the very sobering truths from the word of God is: “So it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come forth, separate the wicked from among the just, and cast them into the furnace of fire. There will be wailing and gnashing of teeth” (Matthew 13:49, 50).
Great news, terrible news.
Great news is that the gospel of Christ is the power of God unto salvation for everyone who believes(Romans 1:16).
Bad news is “the wages for sin is death (and JESUS received those wages for us… which became great news), but the “GIFT OF GOD IS ETERNAL LIFE THROUGH JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD” (Romans 6:23)!
Our future is 1) the gift of eternal life through the Lord Jesus Christ, or 2) the eternal lake of fire with weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth (ugliest sounds of separation).
PRAYER NUGGET: My longing prayer is that you (SERIOUSLY) will embrace the good news by believing and receiving JESUS personally as your Savior. Like Grandpa used to say…You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet!”
May the wails of separation never be your own! Thank You, JESUS!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are NKJV
