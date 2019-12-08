JAKE ROBERTS: Squirrel!

My Precious enjoys looking out our front window early each morning, sort of a treestand kind of exercise. It’s quiet. It’s beautiful.
Following some extraordinary sunrises accompanied by some heartfelt praying for me (needed), our children, spouses, grandkids, church family, neighbors, community and nation … I heard her exclaim, “I like having squirrels around.”
I leaned over touching my left cheek to her right and together we watched. Some of God’s most gifted acrobats would perform their aerials on the flimsiest of twigs in our neighborhood treetops.
For a moment they would ponder…then leap for no obvious or particular reason.
Maybe it was just to show off.
Repeatedly, dangerously, it would be off to another twig until it would quit swaying and then they’d muster the next courage to trapeze their way to another distant twiglet.
Often, they scurry full-speed in playful chases racing up, down, around, and on to the ground and the street and back again.
Growing up back east the squirrel population was dense and diverse. Named by color there are grey squirrels, red squirrels and black squirrels.
Not named by color are flying squirrels who don’t really fly. They just leap from the safety of their wooden perch to another or even just head on down to the ground. Fascinating to watch!
Finally, there are fox squirrels who are the largest and most dominant squirrel species. It’s these bronzed bushy-tails that frolic in the trees of our neighborhood. And, (talk about “treestand chatter”) when your presence is annoying them they can really let you have it.
A friend of mine is not a fan. He calls them “tree-rats.”
I think life is just greater because of squirrels. I, too, like having them around…until they get into the attic.
Interestingly, the Bible makes no mention of squirrels.
While loving on my grandkids, Precious sat through a viewing of the movie, “Up”. Her favorite line was when Dug the dog would holler, “Squirrel!”. (Had to see it.)
Our culture’s attention has turned to Christmas, now that Halloween is passed (many merchants concluded “why wait until Black Friday!”).
Much discussion surrounds the authenticity of some of the Christmas traditions. We must be careful about asserting things as truth what the Bible does not specifically say as truth.
What is the truth about Santa Claus? For example, was Jesus born as soon as Joseph and Mary arrived in Bethlehem? Did the three “kings” arrive on the night of Jesus’ birth? Was Jesus born on December 25?
Similarly, what the Bible DOES assert, can be relied upon as true.
JESUS proclaimed to be the TRUTH. (John 14:6) If He knew He wasn’t truth, He was lying. If He wasn’t truth and didn’t know He wasn’t, then He was delusional.
If He indeed was/is TRUTH, then He is LORD (the Lord Jesus Christ of Christmas). What JOY to the world He is! In the remaining weeks of December chatter, I plan to consider the critters of Christmas and God’s purpose for them in the TRUTH about Christmas.
PRAYER NUGGET: Are you and your days “busy”? I was stirred this week at Susanna Wesley’s (mother of 20 children, including Charles and John…that’s busy!) thoughts about her busy-ness. She prayed, “…when I have been for some time interrupted in my work, and my thoughts of Thee have been diverted I have found how pleasant it is to my mind to feel the motion of Thy Spirit quickening me and exciting me to return.” It’s not a surprise that her son, John, would declare, “Give me a hundred men who love God with all their hearts, and fear nothing but sin, and I will move the world.” What would it take to move our world?
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you .
-All Bible references are from the NKJV
