Sometimes it’s almost more enlightening to find the heart of something’s meaning by taking a look at its opposite.
“Sturdy’s” opposite could be the words flimsy or precarious. The opposite of “confidence” might be the words anxious, insecure, nervous, scared, indecisive, not believing in your own abilities, not seeing a way out of a dilemma, distrust of others, paranoia or even jealousy or envy. Nor is sturdy confidence some form of chest-beating arrogance.
I was hunkered down one evening with a setting sun painting on God’s canvas another gorgeous October evening, Situated in Nebraskan sandhills, a crew of five raccoons was making its way straight toward me. While remaining as still as I could, they slowly edged my way.
Mama coon was not exhibiting any form of sturdy confidence in the face of her family’s possibilities. She began to hiss and snort her warning …pfffft! Pfffft! Pfffft (intriguing sounds and gestures).
I was located next to an abrupt drop-off with a protruding Norway pine angled out over the precipice.
The penta-coon entourage confidently and skillfully clawed their way up the safety of the pine tree. Then, tyke #1 walked out to the end of one small limb … which was too flimsy for its bulky body.
Suddenly the pup was dangling out over the drop-off clinging anxiously with talons but from only one front paw…I wondered what it was wondering. Back and forth, it would glance at the tree, family, the branch, the long way down …an imagination now whirling and thinking how bad it would be to choose to let go.
What to do!?
With its cheerleaders (I had become one) watching nervously, the choice was made. Let go.
It seemed in slow motion twisting feline-like to land on its feet. It didn’t.
The large round fur-ball sadly thudded to the earth beneath.
Pause… Whew, he/she had somehow survived.
The fans cheered wildly watching it regain the security of four erect paws.
The survivor, clearly neither sturdy nor confident, would now rejoin a hastily engineered family re-union and continue its coon-routines one more day.
For me, I had witnessed the opposite of sturdy confidence.
In contrast, I have gawked at bull elks, whitetail bucks, tom turkeys and neighborhood tomcats strutting their dominance as they harem-like corralled their lovers. They exhibited both sturdiness and confidence amid their peers and prizes. In the Bible it’s Joshua…”as for me and my house we will serve the Lord.”
President George W. Bush on 911, “Today our nation saw evil – the very worst of human nature –and we responded with the best of America. With the daring of our rescue workers, with the caring for strangers and neighbors who came to give blood and help in any way they could”. And these subsequent words of his sturdy confidence, “Our enemies have made the mistake that America’s enemies always make. They saw liberty and thought they saw weakness. And now, they see defeat.”
In Romans 4: 20-25 we read, “ with respect to the promise of God, he (Abraham) did not waver in unbelief but grew strong in faith, giving glory to God, and being fully assured that what God had promised, He was able also to perform. Therefore it was also credited to him as righteousness. Now not for his sake only was it written that it was credited to him, but for our sake also, to whom it will be credited, as those who believe in Him (I sure do) who raised JESUS our Lord from the dead, He who was delivered over because of our transgressions, and was raised because of our justification.
PRAYER NUGGET: Wednesday’s devotional reading from MAGNIFICENT PRAYERS quoted Vance Havner describing “faith” as “a sturdy confidence that God will keep His promises”.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
