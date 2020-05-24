JAKE ROBERTS: Taken by a picture

Some of my favorite photos were snapped from my treestand, river scenes, sunrises and sunsets, wildlife on the ground, in the trees and in the air. (Ok, so they weren’t professional, but it was great being there and bringing home the treasured memories with my phone or little red palm-sized point and shoot camera … makes for some great reminiscing!).
Photography is one of those treestand shooting sports with some potentially terrific outcomes. Most of the best amateur pics tend to be almost entirely by accident (for me at least).
Most of the really good photos end up way better than imagined ... leaving the photographer and many viewers stunned and absolutely “taken by the picture”. Such was the case when I received a husband’s a email and attached photo.
It was shot Palm Sunday 2020 by his ambitious early-morning ¬-hiker/runner/wife and mom of four.
That particular Sunday morning’s sunrise was beyond gorgeous (did you see it?)! A large layer of fluffy fog found its dewy way to the ground as it was quickly burned off and our low-humidity environment stirred its rapid dissipation and suddenly … the fog was no more.
The splendor of this picture would simply leave even the most casual viewer in speechless awe and wonder. I was flat out taken by the spectacular color-laden landscape from our monument.
I had been taken by a picture.
There’s just something about an image on some photographs that make me want to smooch it (Highly motivated, not very gratifying). I’d WAY rather smooch the cheek of my grandchild in person.
The Greek word for “image” is “icon”.
Our generation has devised personal computers with wallpaper, homescreens, mice and icons. As cute as some icons are they are merely an object and not the real thing. So, to GET to the real thing our mouse has to point and click on the icon and THEN we pull up and face the real thing.
The Bible uses this word “image” (icon) in some stirring ways. In the beginning God created man in His own image (Genesis 1:27).
When God the Word became flesh and dwelt among us (John 1:14), this only begotten Son of God is the “express image” of the Father (Hebrews 1:3).
So, then, as the God-icon, JESUS says of Himself that He is the way, the truth and the life and that no man comes to the Father but through Him (John 14:6). Romans 8:29 goes further and says that the believers in the lord JESUS Christ are “predestined to be conformed to the image of His Son”.
So, in a redneck’s treestand – computer- language kind of way it shakes out like this. If I want to become a child of God, I am to point and click (believe, trust, faith) on JESUS. After we have become a believer (Christian) we are instructed to then be conformed to His image (Romans 8:29) and be transformed into that same image (2 Corinthians 3:18).
I have a mirror with a little stuffed critter on it that says “owl kiss you every night”. No smooches for that critter from me! My Precious gifted it to me and true to that icon, she plants a wonderful smooch every night. I love her a lot! It’ll be 55 years in a month. She’s better than any stuffed icon!
I believe in the Lord Jesus Christ! You?
A picture’s worth a thousand words they say. I say one smooch is worth a thousand pictures.
PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father thank you for creating us in your image! As we point and click on JESUS may you receive our huge worship, praise and gratitude. You are our all in all! We love You, too! In JESUS’ name. Amen.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are NKJV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.