I find this to be a pretty impressive concept about timing.
It saves lives.
It can create haste-waste.
It can be highly annoying when we are asked to speed up our response to something we don’t really care to do at all.
It’s a cliché … “time waits for no man."
It’s an acrostic meaning do it now … ASAP!
It’s a medical community command … STAT!
It’s everywhere.
Whew!
It makes one sometimes glad to just ponder a standard snail or a squadron of banana slugs (The banana slug is a member of gastropod mollusk with no shell at all. The movement through muscular contraction makes them one of the slowest animal species, good to know, right?). And then there’s that 3-toed sloth (the slowest animal in the world, going far in this world is not in its skill set).
Is it true that a watched pot never boils?
Of the fastest animals on earth the peregrine falcon comes in at number one.
I’m wondering how significant it is that Nebraska’s capitol building provides a 24/7 nestcam view of a nesting peregrine pair named Alley (female) and 19/K(male) (who would ever name their kid 19/K?). God created them male and female. Last year, sadly, none of their eggs hatched.
Two-houndred mph is pretty fast, they do “immediately” better than any other creature.
Sailfish is number three (fastest of the ocean dwellers, I’m yet to see one of those from my treestand), and the fastest top 10 also includes cheetahs and Pronghorns.
What I have seen from my treestand is a whitetail deer noticing my slightest movement, or entering downwind of my B.O., or hearing my barely audible boot-squeak, their departure clearly qualifies as “immediately.”
The fight-or-flight reflex is all about “immediately.”
Recently while reading my Bible I found in the gospel of Mark, 36 occurrences of the word “immediately” and every one of them had to do with Jesus. Whether it was an act of obedience to Him, or a healing by Him, getting into a boat with Him, worshipping Him or lastly (Mark 15:1).
His immediate, first-thing-in-the-morning summons to stand before the chief priests, elders, scribes and entire council which resulted in His stirring eye-to-eye defense before Pilate. Though concluding Jesus as innocent of anything deserving death, Pilate ultimately relented to the crowd’s cries for crucifixion. Pilate had pondered Jesus as King of the Jews, and debated truth with the One who declared Himself to be the truth, life and only Way to come to the Father.
Pilate, as well as nearly all of mankind, has through the ages asked the foundational question, “What is truth?”
Turns out truth is a person, Jesus. The very God-Man that created (John 1:1-4) peregrines, banana slugs, deer, pronghorns, cheetahs, sheep, and babies of every breed and species.
Fundamentally, truth is not relative, does not require an opinion and does not demand to be believed…regardless of any belief or view of truth, it remains truth.
The opposite of truth is a lie. So if we are going to believe something, let’s believe that which is true!
Jesus is indeed King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Worthy of an immediate response to believe Him, love Him and follow Him.
True that! I so respond! You?
PRAYER NUGGET: What is prayer? Why pray? How immediately should we pray? How often? Hebert Lockyer, author of “ALL THE PRAYERS OF THE BIBLE” said “prayer is the slender nerve that moves the muscles of Omnipotence.” Many prayers are prayed “immediately”. Like when you’re having a heart attack, or baby, or nightmare, or conflict or need. King David tenderly penned “God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear…” (Psalm 46:1,2a) Let’s pray…and never stop.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
