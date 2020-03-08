The terminal velocity of a falling body occurs during free fall when that body experiences zero acceleration.
“The terminal velocity of a falling human being with arms and legs outstretched is about 120 miles per hour - slower than a lead balloon, but a good deal faster than a feather!” (http://www.glenbrook.k12.il.us/gbssci/phys/Class/newtlaws/u2l3e.html).
In a vacuum (no air resistance) an elephant and a feather would have identical terminal velocity.
As we inch (or mile) our way toward our own terminal destination we are in free-fall with outstretched arms and legs having maxed out at the hours of our day and week, 24/7.
Trips get terminated as well as jobs and relationships.
Much ado is made over wrongful or false terminations. There are terminations for a just cause and for disease.
Computers have terminals, as do car batteries.
There are things called terminal values. Falling stars may start at the fantastic speed of 45 miles a second, which is more than 160,000 miles an hour. The slowest meteors begin to fall at six miles a second, which is about 21,000 miles an hour. Outer space is very vacuum-like, so I wonder what terminal velocity might be way up there especially for meteors, elephants and feathers with no gravity…maybe they would just dangle there.
I watched a leaping squirrel fall from a high treetop, raccoons into a ravine, baby birds from their nest. It’s certain that none had their free-fall reach terminal velocity.
I’m wondering what the terminal velocity might be for falling asleep or falling in love?
My three sons have all free-fallen in love. Whew!!
They have also scared the livin’ daylights outta their dad, each boy fell when growing up. The oldest fell off the end of our porch (about 3 ft), earning him three stitches to his lower lip, which served to close the hole his front tooth made while exiting the comforts of its warm oral cave. Our middle son leaned into a draped plastic sheet at a local store…that became an 8 ft drop to the basement. The youngest boy did a swan dive off a block wall to the concrete below and then, to top it all off when the oldest was in his twenties a steel-spiked foot-step 14 ft from the ground snapped off, hurling him to the ground below. Laying on his back he shouted “DAAAAAAAAD!”
I was 200 yards away. He was only dazed with no injuries. Yet even now this old dad cringes at that memory.
I know well, the results could have been tragic and catastrophic. My gratitude is absolutely inexpressible.
I have a whole different perspective from, and about, treestands these days,and life.
Mankind, living in a fallen state, can look up with trust and certainty to our Creator and resurrected Savior with gratitude for those times He spared us more worse fates, even those surrounding us that we were clueless as to their lurking nearness.
I love the truth that “The angel of the LORD encamps all around those who fear Him, And delivers them. Oh, taste and see that the LORD is good; Blessed is the man who trusts in Him!” (Psalm 34:7) Thank You Lord JESUS!
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You Lord JESUS for guarding us in the face of any terminal velocity in falling away from You. “For You have delivered my soul from death. Have You not kept my feet from falling, That I may walk before God In the light of the living?” (Psalm 56:13) Thank You Lord JESUS
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
