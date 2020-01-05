I believe one of life’s most significant and demanding roles is that of “Episkopos” (the Greek word for overseer … the one that scopes and assesses and protects…that SENTINEL standing guard). Last night it was my rare privilege to sit in the warmth of a heated goose blind beside the rolling North Platte River. I was manning the camera. Sunset was at 4:33 pm and right on schedule, the ethical hunter stood up, unloaded his shotgun and we commenced to collect his decoys. As the clock ticked forward, the horizon narrowed its waning light (providing another typical Western Nebraska display of extraordinary shifting colors) and simultaneously stirred a growing cacophony of loud plaintiff honks as a multitude of variable-sized “Vee-swarms” were moving and descending riverward, readying to flare and drop to set up their evening campsites. It was absolutely incredible! And sadly, within earshot, shots continued to ring out by some less ethical folks…no masking the sound of shotgun blasts. The decoys were half-collected and tucked away for the night when suddenly a couple dozen Canadians honked their way to splash-down right amid the remaining uncollected decoys. By a large deadfall, and within 10 yards of them, I stood frozen in awe. My confession: childishly I began to loudly honk right back at, and with, them as they now swam lazily in the current. To my surprise, they were simply and completely un-phased by my weak foreign squawks. We still needed to gather decoys. On a sandbar just upstream from the chattering flock stood this lone long-stretched fowl goose-neck. Hmmm, this must be their designated scoper/episkopos/sentinel. I was fascinated thinking about how it came to be that this particular sole sentinel had received its assignment. Obviously, it was missing out on the fun & fellowship at the chatter-party taking place just downstream from its guard-post. Yet, it wasn’t very long before Mr. (or Mrs.) Sentinel would neither appreciate nor any longer tolerate my unconvincing goose-imitations. With shrill screams it rapidly flew back over the small flock which now swiftly joined in lift-off and departure. The role of that lone sentinel had been well executed before my very eyes. God has designed the shepherd-like role of overseer. I so appreciate the Word of God saying, “The angel of the LORD encamps all around those who fear Him, And delivers them”. (Psalm 34:7) I wondered how often and how much we have been spared because of our many faithful overseers! Dads, moms, coaches, angels, teachers, counselors, church leaders, doctors, lawyers, mechanics, first responders, police and fire protectors, farmers/ranchers and shepherds. We are subject to their strong arms of discipline … or nearing an amber caution light, a sudden un-anticipated change in our schedule, the annoying beep to buckle up our seatbelts, a shelter amid storms, a stretched-out arm to pull us up a steep incline, the siren, that friend in time of need, the school-guard at the cross-walk, a loan denied, security cameras, fluorescent-yellow-clad persons asking to see our receipts as we leave Walmart, expiration dates on consumables. Clearly, at every turn our welfare depends upon Sentinels. The great enemy of our life and soul is served notice: BEWARE!!! Our SENTINEL neither slumbers nor sleeps (Psalm 121:3,4) We are under His powerful and constant watch-care! Some thoughts for 2020: 1) willingly do better in our sentinel assignments. 2) Thank our sentinels. 3) acknowledge and give highest praise to, and for, SENTINEL- JESUS!
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You Lord JESUS for being our SENTINEL! Thank You for standing guard. Your rod and Your staff bring us great comfort! (Psalm 23) To You, O Lord, be all praise and honor and glory … in 2020 … and forever and ever! Amen.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.