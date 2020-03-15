One year in elementary school I learned a great lesson in the grand privilege of democracy. I got to vote.
My aging memory has no recollection whatsoever what my class was voting on. I do remember not being in favor so I voted “nay.”
The teacher tallied and announced aloud,
“The eyes have it”. It turned out to be a good spelling lesson as well. But, I did get to vote.
I still have so much to learn.
It also has set me to thinking about eyes. Eye-balls, eye-witnesses, eye contact, contact lenses, camera lenses, telescopes, microscopes, watchmen-overseers, eyes of the beholder, potatoes, the privilege of voting, the amazing gift of sight. Truly, the “Eyes” have it.
Let’s ponder together as you read this, of the absolutely incredible eyeball and its Creator. I listened to an ophthalmologist explain the intricate workings of the eyeball.
I comprehended very little but my marvel meter was maxed out.
I think that was his motive. What he did not, and could not do, was to enter the miraculous nature of its creation, though he gave full credit and awe and praise for its Creator.
Really!
I did that experiment as a child using aluminum foil, a box and a peep hole, and the other experiments with a magnifying glass where you hold it against the wall opposite a window and discover the full color upside down image…perfect. Dynamic dilation, diverse colors of eyes, optic nerve to the brain, liquid nature of its interior and all that takes place there, the ability to adjust to various amounts of light, and there’s TWO EYEBALLS doled out to every look-onner, which of course gives the capacity for depth perception.
How’s your marvel meter holding up?
JESUS is not only the Creator of the eyeball but He obviously has the miraculous authority to heal a blind man (on the Sabbath no less, to the scorn of the Pharisees, see John chapter 9).
My aged eyeballs are kinda bluish-grayish nowadays and require a thick pair of tri-focals, and I am VERY grateful for God’s gift of vision.
Another trigger to marvel is how mother’s have been granted eyes in the back of their long grey hair. Our lives are defined, in large part, by the capacity to see.
Treestands require it, as does reading, avoiding obstacles, enjoying some Facebook images, peering into the eyes of a newborn, using measuring tapes and saws and hammers (speaking of cock-eyed), eyedroppers, eye poppers, eye-openers, eye-liners, tiger-eyes, in the blink of an eye, eye-teeth, walleyes (yummm), in the eye of the storm, sockeyed salmon, eyelids and lashes and brows, eye sockets, dead eyes, pink eye, wink the eye, Hawkeyes (Go big Red), steering wheels, hey there four-eyes, artwork, hand-eye athletic prowess, piano keyboards, speedometers, reading the clouds, beauty of sunrises and sets, and of course BUCKEYES!
I dare not take the eyeball for granted.
I must worship its Creator. I must marvel.
You too?
Nature lives large, beady little beaver orbs, hornets, alligators, big black deer eyes, eagle-eyes, bird’s-eye views from aloft, bulls-eyes (I wish), the eyes of Texas, I only have eyes for my Precious, she leaves me bug-eyed.
The Psalmist cried out “Keep me as the apple of the eye; Hide me in the shadow of Your wings” (Ps 17:8)
“I will instruct you and teach you in the way which you should go; I will counsel you with My eye upon you.” (Ps 32:8)
“He who planted the ear, does He not hear? He who formed the eye, does He not see?” (Ps 94:9) clearly, the “eyes” have it.
PRAYER NUGGET: Precious Creator of the eyeball… You are eye-mazing. We love You, too, and praise You in the name of JESUS. Amen
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
