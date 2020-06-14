Previous: When and where was the last sunrise you witnessed? How many sunrises have defined your age?
Today: What did you observe during this morning’s sunrise (5:19 a.m.)?
Future: How many future sunrises will there be? For how many future sunrises will you be around? When will a future sunrise be your last and final (which will also serve as your life’s concluding sunset)?
As I write this I had just been standing on my porch (my treestand for today) and watched the introduction to this day’s sunrise. It, too, was gorgeous.
I thought, “Oh this will be one of those sunrises with faint pastels…pink and light blue and yellow … and for a short while it was exactly that. Gradually it would turn into a flagrant fiery orange…deep and dark and bold. Then came the return of the pastels … and then simple shades of white and grey declared that the sun had risen. It was day, with no signs of the earlier unlit darkness.
The day has begun. It was the last sunrise I witnessed… and it was also your last sunrise. Maybe it will be THE last…maybe not.
Watching the sunrise is akin to stopping to smell the roses, I think. There’s this surreal surround-sound of beauty vying for, and awaiting, our notice.
Treestand sunrises have been especially joyful for me over the years. They are accompanied by such a fresh sense of newness as well as many other sights and sounds, smells, tastes, thoughts and feelings that comprise some of the greatest overtures ever…conducted today by Maestro’s wand of perfection.
Just look! Just listen to that!
The raw anticipation reflects a stirring crescendo that ushers in this dawn of this new today. WOW!!!
Sunrise … so routine, so often taken for granted, so often slept through, so perfectly timed, so depended upon, so dazzling, so extraordinarily bright and warm. Makes a person ponder heaven.
The Bible says there will be no night there, no dying (therefore no Covid-19 or cancer or heart attacks or accidents). (Revelation 21:4) Also, we are told, in essence, there will be no sunrise there …there’ll be no need! JESUS, the LAMB of GOD is it’s light!
“I saw no temple in it, for the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY and the LAMB are its temple. The city had no need of the sun or of the moon to shine in it, for the glory of GOD illuminated it. The LAMB is its light. And the nations of those who are saved shall walk in its light, and the kings of the earth bring their glory and honor into it. Its gates shall not be shut at all by day (there shall be no night there). And they shall bring the glory and the honor of the nations into it. But there shall by no means enter it anything that defiles, or causes an abomination or a lie, but only those who are written in the LAMB’S Book of Life. (Revelation 21:22-27)
“ Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.” (John 8:12)
“If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8:31, 32)
Bottom line: JESUS is our SON-rise. HE is the Light!
PRAYER NUGGET: “Hear me when I call, O GOD of my righteousness! You have relieved me in my distress; Have mercy on me, and hear my prayer.” (Psalm 4:1) Please help us to witness with great joy each last sunrise of our life until our final sunrise…our inevitable sunset. Thank you, LORD JESUS!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
. All Bible references are from the NKJV
