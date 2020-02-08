I’ve observed many cattle and horses while waiting in my treestand watching for wildlife. Noteworthy, is that around here they have specialized identification marks, tattoos of sorts.
These critters have either had their hair and flesh scorched with a hot iron or had it frozen skillfully with liquid nitrogen (-320 degrees F). In the end (so to speak) each critter had received a new and personal mark of ownership.
This “brand” is designed to help owners in the sale barn and also ward off rustlers.
I grew up “back east” in dairy country. They didn’t brand their Holsteins or Guernseys or Jerseys. And, there’s a yardstick for how many cows per acre is optimum for the land and the animal.
Out here it’s how many acres per cow is best for the cow and the grasslands? Eighteen seems to be the standard number.
Back east it was 18 cows per acre. Out here it’s 18 acres per cow.
Forlorn bellers and whinnies signal some woeful calls longing to be rejoined, maybe to the rest of the herd, or calves and colts eager to drink from moms who were just as eager to have their heavy milk bags emptied. ll this to say we buried the beat up body of Mr. Lazy J X yesterday.
Yet, his DNA, legacy and brand live on. He didn’t pass away, he has “been passed on”.
In 2016 he was inducted into the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame (NSCHOF). Because he received Jesus Christ as his personal savior, JESUS inducted this rancher into His presence this past Tuesday morning. (2 Corinthians 5:6-8) That’s comforting!
His life was spent at times on a horse, teaching hundreds on his trail how to ride, to rope, to brand, to break horses, to golf, to pitch a softball, to love, to live and, ultimately, how to dismount.
To a thrown son, embarrassed and sprawled on the ground, Clarence Correll once poked his head through the rail to candidly encourage the young son with these words, “You’d better learn how to dismount!”
I love him and miss him.
At 80 he team-roped with a son and a daughter in Cheyenne’s famous cowboy arena. At age 92 he did his final dismount.
He leaves his loving bride of 66 years and he leaves his legacy to children, spouses, grandkids, cowboys, friends and neighbors.
In the simplest of cowboy terms, “You’d better learn how to dismount!”
JESUS puts His brand on His children. For as many as have received Him, to them He gave the right to become sons (and daughters, of course) of God (John 1:12).
“And you also were included in Christ when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation. Having believed, you were “marked” in Him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit, Who is a deposit guaranteeing our inheritance until the redemption of those who are God’s possession—to the praise of His glory.” (Ephesians 1:13, 14)
Thank you, readers, for enduring my grief and emoting at this passing of a very beloved friend and hero. It’s not my practice to name the names of the folks being referred to in these TREESTAND CHATTER columns. Today is the exception. To be absent from the body (death) for believers in the Lord JESUS, is to be present with the Lord.
PRAYER NUGGET: We sure do thank our Heavenly Father for His incredible love, mercy, grace, compassion, and gift of eternal life, at His expense of the shed-blood-sacrifice of His son JESUS, on our behalf. Clarence Correll owes his eternal life to this Grand Love, as also does every other believer in the Lord JESUS. I reckon we had all better learn and prepare to dismount.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
-All Bible references are from the NKJV
