As vision requires 1) light, 2) an object to be seen and 3) eyes to see it with; so it is with the appearance of the remarkable shadow; it’s only visible when light shines on an object leaving the tracing of the object on the opposite side as it blocks the light resulting in a precise outline of its body (always attached at the feet).
Treestands are wonderful observation decks. Apparently Jay Kristoff nailed it when he quipped, “The brighter the light, the deeper the shadow.” As a sunny morning first emblazons the eastern side of glistening tree tops there emerges these long and shifting westerly shadows. Warmth slithers into the morning chill revealing your own shrinking shivering shadow. The first notice of a deer has frequently been a moving shadow glued to the base of its sun-blocker. What a grandiose moment! Walking with a child’s hand engulfed in your own and then the pause … and pop goes the question, “What’s that?” A chuckled response introduces the beloved little one with the profound answer…”It’s your SHADOW! See? I have one, too. Why do you think mine is so much bigger than yours?” Wonder…awe…and real truth ensues.
Anyone else grow up huddled with your family listening to a radio drama known as “THE SHADOW”? “Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows!” Besides The Shadow’s tremendous strength, he could defy gravity, speak any language, unravel any code, and become invisible with his famous ability to “cloud men’s minds.”
Last week I knelt to study two large snowflakes perched on the sidewalk. Even they were casting long stretchy shadows of their own…the wonder of it all. Shadows add depth to our perceptions. Some of my favorite moments are at day’s end as the earth rotates its welcome to the setting of the shadow-maker. Shadows once again are reaching their longest easterly look until all becomes dark (the absence of light). Until morning, of course, when the rotation repeats its welcome to its long westerly shadows.
In some ways your shadow is like JESUS. It (HE) never leaves you or forsakes you. (see Psalm 27:9 and Hebrews 13:5) Wherever you go, it (HE) goes. I think it’s easy to take our shadow for granted. Horace, in his Odes of Horace wrote “Pulvis et umbra sumus. (We are but dust and shadow.)” What a gloomy outlook! The Bible speaks a powerful comfort into the heart of mankind. “Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil, for Thou art with me, Thy rod and Thy staff they comfort me.” (Psalm 23:4) “He that dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” (Palm 91:1) “You have been a strength to the poor, a strength to the needy in his distress, a refuge from the storm, a shadow from the heat, when the blast of the terrible ones is as a storm against the wall.” (Isaiah 25:4) “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1)
And just before returning home, the little hand-holder and I would belly laugh as we stomped on one another’s shadows. “Walk in the Light” (1 John 1:7)
PRAYER NUGGET: Light trumps darkness and shadows. JESUS is “the light of the world.” (John 9:5)
“Therefore if any man be in Christ he is a new creation” (2 Corinthians 5:17) There are NO shadows when you’re in the center of Light itself.
“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with Whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.” (James 1:17) Dear Father, we worship You and thank You for being You!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
