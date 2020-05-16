There are two kinds of ducks…those that made it through duck-hunting season and those that didn’t. There are two kinds of blackbirds, those that are black (starlings, grackles, crows and ravens, ¬¬) and those that are not all black (like red-wingers, yellow-heads, magpies and yellow wings).
Two kinds of birds, those that fly, and those that don’t.
Two kinds of deer, bucks and does.
Two kinds of schools, old and new.
Two places to live, cities and country.
Two kinds of weather, nice and not-so-nice.
Two kinds of birds and animals, nocturnal and diurnal.
Two ways of doing things, my way and your way.
We are learning there are two kinds of people in the world, those who have had it, or do have it or yet will get this dreaded COVID-19 disease; and secondly, those who haven’t had, don’t have and won’t ever have it. The gap between the two has been significant and testy for relationships between these two kinds.
There are two kinds of people with COVID-19.Those that make it through survival and those who don’t make it. All of us are learning a great deal about life, community and how fragile and limited life is! What has been our 2-month shift in vocabulary? Corona, corona virus, new normal, unprecedented, PPE, COVID-19, pandemic, N95, ventilators, virus, sanitize, social distancing, shelter-in-place, stay home, stay safe.
Some thoughts we have had to come to terms with include looking some realities in the face: one out of one of every living being will die. Some from this dreaded disease.
Right now it’s running under 7% of those who get the virus die from the virus. Therefore 93% of the worldwide population will die from another cause and at a later date. Surely we will each die from a cause we either already know or from another and unknown cause or reason.
The Word of God has a terrific summary, as it summons for us to come to God.
“Come now, and let us reason together,” Says the LORD, “Though your sins are like scarlet, They shall be as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They shall be as wool.” (Isaiah 1:18)
Everyone has talked about it, thought about it and been impacted by it. The Bible makes no bones about it, ”It is appointed unto man once to die, and after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9:27). Two kinds of eternal life await every human being. 1) Eternal life in God’s presence forevermore by believing Jesus and in His saving death, burial and resurrection. Or 2) Eternal life separated from God in an eternal punishment for rejecting His son the Lord Jesus and His loving sacrifice for each of us.
Two attitudes, 1) no big deal people are always dying anyway, Que sera, sera and 2)a serious look at and pondering our purpose for life and seriously looking to God for life and reason. Good news!
God loves you so much that He gave Jesus just for you. Now is a perfect time to open your heart and receive the gift of eternal life in His presence. No more putting it off. He died and it was a very personal, sacrificial and loving act so that we might live. God raised Him from the dead and He’s coming again. He’s undaunted and right on schedule. Even so, come quickly, Lord JESUS! (Revelation 22)
I believe Him. I trust Him. I love Him.
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you Heavenly Father for being bigger than we can even imagine. We trust you in the midst and for the outcome of everything corona! Helps us set pace in each of our job assignments to serve YOU well. We love You, too!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are NKJV
