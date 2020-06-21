JAKE ROBERTS: Unawakened

I read a quote by “Unknown” (One of our most famous quoters for sure, probably a relative of the famous author, Anonymous). The quote went like this…”Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.”
Hmmmm, been wondering what to think about that. Some things I’m pretty sure about. Others, not so much.
I don’t know how true this quote is but I do know I have loved a beagle, a malamute and some yellow labs, Butthead the black and white cat and Charlie the green and yellow budgie (short for budgerigar, alias parakeet).
I remember watching mom find Charlie on the bottom of his cage one morning stiff and unresponsive. As I watched tears running down Mom’s cheek I discovered that part of her soul had been awakened, and mine, too.
We loved Charlie. Mom had lovingly fed, provided a cuttlebone for beak-sharpening, clean water, kept “gravel paper” on the bottom and engaged in lots of chit-chat. It was fun to release him from the cage, have him land on our shoulder and chatter back and forth. Not so fun was when he’d clamp his beak on our lower lip. THAT was an awakening!
So much of growing up is about tiny discoveries, wonder and awakenings. It’s a joy and intrigue of life at its very core.
In John 11, JESUS resurrected His friend Lazarus by crying out “Lazarus, come forth!”
Lazarus awoke, and came forth! Also, generally speaking, in Ephesians 5:14 we read “Therefore He commands: “Awake, you who sleep, Arise from the dead, And Christ will give you light”. Now THAT’S an awakening!
Is there an animal (or several) that you have loved? Was there something in your soul that was awakened as a result?
Teaching and allowing our children to fall in love with a pet is a good thing, and often a bit frightening. Lessons learned: love is a many splendored thing; pets make messes; somebody has to clean it up; like people they get hungry, often; somebody has to buy the food, carry the big heavy bags, open the bag and dole out the appropriate portion. Their need for exercise and a great spot to stretch out and rest accompany loving the animal. There’s the capacity to learn some tricks and treat us as though we are the only person in the world that matters.
Man’s best friend?
The prelude to awakenings can include being roused from a sound sleep perhaps, or just plain ignorance, or possibly death, or a contested stubbornness, or an unrealistic expectation, or bias/prejudice or simple conditioned responses (real or contrived).
Loving an animal isn’t for wimps. It takes love, perseverance, gentleness, and a devotion that calls for being in it for life.
And then there’s Peter, James and John atop a mountain with JESUS.
“As He (JESUS) prayed, the appearance of His face was altered, and His robe became white and glistening. And behold, two men talked with Him, who were Moses and Elijah, who appeared in glory and spoke of His decease which He was about to accomplish at Jerusalem. But Peter and those with him were heavy with sleep; and when they were fully awake, they saw His glory and the two men who stood with Him…. And a voice came out of the cloud, saying, “This is My beloved Son. Hear Him”.
Dare To love an animal, Love the Lord your God, love your neighbor. Awakened!
PRAYER NUGGET: “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have entered into the heart of man The things which God has prepared for those who love Him. But God has revealed them to us through His Spirit.” (1 Corinthians 2:9 and Isaiah 64:4) Heavenly Father please awaken our hearts!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
. All Bible references are from the NKJV
