Timing.
THE QUESTION is … when? When did it happen? When will it happen? When should it happen? When was that again?
When we reflect on events and times gone by and as fading memories fog their way into a “did it really?” or looking forward to “could it really?”
The treestand has been for me a terrific platform for reflection, and for pondering and picturing the future as well. It can even border fantasy … WISHING that it had, or would.
It’s kinda like looking back on our high school days as youthful and under-developed athletes through a sort of fabricated lens viewing it as “the older I get, the better I was” type of re-write. Embellishment is just like looking forward through “rose-colored lenses.
THE EXCLAMATION is … when! Oh yeah, THAT was when! NOW I remember.
This is typically a more accurate recollection and not a modern-day re-writing of history. TRUTH prevails…and should.
I’m growing in assurance that TIMING is just about everything.
That first look, when considering whether she might be the ONE! Or, when we got the best of news, or worst.
Watching a nursing doe being stalked by a wily fawn-seeking canine. Watching the birth of a calf, or child, or an untrained beak pecking an exit hole from inside its secure shell . . . targeting the new warmth of Mamma hen’s downy incubator … emergence into the light of day and life. THAT’S when!
Some, if not most, of our “reality whens” aren’t realistically imagined, predicted or controlled. When the time was right it came to pass!
When the time is right it will come to pass! As time’s clock tick-tocks away to the tune of our own individual heartbeats…it is indeed, just a matter of when.
Oh, and migration is steadily nearing.
I marvel when the migrators’ inner clocks (or outer almanacs) catapult them Southward. Our bird bath is a-splash this week with frolicking flocks of bird families awaiting their opening bell signaling the grand migration kick-off . . . such a joyful sight. It’s like there’s some divine 5-starred bird-General drawing up their exit-strategy.
Yet, I’m concerned for our large purple-striped turtle doves. Today I picked up one of their large and empty white shattered egg-shells from beneath the large evergreen. I fear there’s not enough time for the hatchling to mature itself in time to join the family-trip south. What will become of it?
The Bible warns us to learn to number our days (Psalm 90:12) and to, “See then that you (we) walk circumspectly, not as fools but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil.” (Ephesians 5:15, 16) To be watchful, for we know not the day nor the hour JESUS will return for His bride, the believers in JESUS. Not if, but WHEN!
WHEN He does we will be translated from alien to citizen, mortal to immortal, expectancy to fulfillment, from earth’s brief sojourn to heaven’s eternal delight to be in His presence. Unlike migration, it won’t be annual, but rather one and done.
The Bible uses the word “when” over 2,800 times. Here’s one of those: “Blessed is the man who endures temptation; for WHEN he has been approved, he will receive the crown of life which the Lord has promised to those who love Him,” James 1:12-13.I
love Him (Jesus). I hope you love Him!
JESUS clued us in that the greatest of all the commandments is to love the Lord your God with all your heart,and soul, and mind and strength.
PRAYER NUGGET: Dear Lord Jesus, thank you for the promise of Your return…WHEN it will be Your perfect timing. Ready and waiting for that trumpet blast!!!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you…His second greatest commandment, of course, is to love your neighbor as yourself..
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
