JAY MITCHELL: The Sad Truth About our President

A wise person once said, “The mind, stretched by a new idea, can never return to its original shape!” another wise person said, “You’re entitled to your own opinion, but you’re not entitled to your own facts.” “Alternative facts” are not facts!
So, with that in mind, let’s consider the issue of “character”, regarding our President, from a Biblical, factual (as far as Christianity is concerned), point of view. Let’s begin with the 10 commandments (Exodus20):
— You shall have no other gods before me (like money, sex, power, recognition, etc.)
— Don’t make graven images (like a fake picture of yourself on a Time magazine cover, hanging in your office/property)
— Don’t take the name of the Lord in vain (“get that son-of-a-*&$# out of here!”)
— Remember the Sabbath and keep it holy (don’t golf every Saturday & Sunday after accusing your predecessor of doing so).
— Don’t kill (“just bomb the hell out of them”… “fire and fury is coming”)
— Don’t commit adultery (committed openly with his three wives… “when you’re famous you can do it”)
— Don’t steal (4 or 5 bankruptcies and 100s of lawsuits, and this isn’t stealing?)
— Don’t bear false witness (lies told every day, blatant lies, “I know more about ISIS than the generals” …”winning trade wars is easy” …”everyone wants to work with me”)
— Don’t covet your neighbor’s wife (had sex relationship with a porn star and paid her $130,000 to keep quiet).
Now, isn’t that enough to cause one pause to support this man? No? Let’s continue then. The bible is clear about the importance of what comes out of our mouths, i.e. how we speak!
— Colossians 4:6, “Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer everyone."
— I Thessalonians 5:11, “Therefore encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing”."
— Matthew 5:44, “But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you."
— Matthew 7:3, “Why do you see the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye."
Our president continues to belittle and embarrass and bully those who fail to agree with or praise him (“John McCain was not a war hero…I like people who aren’t captured”) …Really? Coming from a man who got five deferments for a bone spur? And what Bible is he reading? 2 Corinthians?
Let’s continue. The Bible is clear about the importance of humility and not publicly promoting yourself or your piety or your achievements: Matthew 6:3,4, “When you give alms, don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so your alms may be (given) in secret."
The Bible is clear about the folly of loving money and hoarding money: Matthew 6:19-21, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth…but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven…for where your treasure is, there will your heart be also."
The Bible is clear about striving for peace, not conflict! Romans 12:16,17, “Live in harmony with one another. Repay no one for evil for evil…live peaceably with all.” Where in the Bible is “counter-punching” and “fighting back 10 times stronger” found? Jesus actually said “turn the other cheek” (Matthew 5:36) and “forgive” Matthew 5:23,24).
The Bible is clear about setting a good example and practicing what we preach: Matthew 7:15,16,18, “Beware of false prophets…you will know them by their fruits…a bad tree (cannot) bear good fruit." You are writing a gospel, a chapter each day, by the deeds that you do and the words that you say. People read what your write, distorted or true; so what is the gospel, according to you?
And then, finally, consider this. Here are the characteristics for leadership in an extremist/fanatical/cult-like group (“The True Believer,” Eric Hofer):
— Audacity (boldness) and a delight in defiance
— An iron will
— A fanatical conviction about the one and only truth
— Faith in one’s destiny of good luck
— A capacity for passionate hatred
— Contempt for the present and for the futility of individual existence.
— A cunning estimate/understanding of human nature
— A delight in symbols
— Brazenness which disregards consistency and fairness
— An understanding of the craving for communion
— A capacity to win and maintain the loyalty of able lieutenants (the most essential quality)
Our president said it well: “I could shoot someone on Fifth avenue and people would still support me!” Unfortunately, and sadly, that seems to be true with Trump’s “lieutenants.”
“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.” George Orwell
