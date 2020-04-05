JIM ROBERTS: Buzzards are back

Each year, almost to the day, our local sky fills with circling buzzards. Sure enough, yesterday I saw the circle.
The buzzards are back.
I even had a friend text saying “It must be spring, the buzzards are back”.
They’re back now to busily build buzzardly nests and multiply their herd as they roost nightly in our tall trees, water towers and microwave towers.
Are you a fan of buzzards? The turkey vulture is a scavenger and feeds almost exclusively on carrion (the decaying flesh of dead animals). They rarely, if ever, kill prey themselves. It finds its food using its God-gifted keen eyes and sense of smell, flying low enough to detect the gasses produced by the beginnings of the process of decay in dead animals.
In flight, it uses thermals to move through the air, with infrequent wing-flapping…it soars with the best of them!
Lacking a syrinx (the vocal organ of birds) its only vocalizations are grunts or low hisses. (No good-morning chirps or crowing from a turkey buzzard).
It has very few natural predators. No kidding!
Their highly effective self-defense mechanism is spitting regurgitated semi-digested meat, (SERIOUS halitosis!). Avoid getting this in your face or eyes.
Anthrax is deadly, but not to these old buzzards! God equipped them with a digestive system that kills the killer.
Just like anthrax, hog cholera, is a livestock disease which also gets gobbled up (turkey talk there) with those unique buzzard digestive juices.
Like other vultures, turkey vultures play a valuable role in our ecosystem in the breeding grounds for deadly disease. That’s why they are such a precious gift to pastures where they compete with wily coyotes to dine on the remains of dead cattle and the like, all the while helping deter the spread of these viruses.
They have no sharp-toed talons nor razor beaks.
They are critters-of-prey that are super grateful to the motor vehicle industry for its contribution to providing fast-food road-kill. And, because they are so slow to get airborne, these buzzards feasting on road-kill often become road-kill themselves, ugly sight!
Simply, they are perfectly suited for their assignment during their long 15-30 year lifespan.
The buzzards are back!
So, in the end, buzzards are a blessing from God, just as the body of Christ is made up of folks with varied giftedness, even so the various fowls and critters make up an entire balance of contributors to our fragile ecosystem. They can soar with the greatest of eagles, yet they’d never qualify for becoming our state or national bird.
Do you like buzzards?
They do an incredibl.e aerial performance above our Scottsbluff Monument with long outspread wings, hovering with barely a twitch as they ride our invisible thermals.
They are really good at what they do.
We are warned in the first five books of the Law found in our Bibles to not eat vultures (Don’t have to tell me twice!). Similarly, the instruction includes other “unclean” (not for human consumption ) fowl-partners found at carrion-feasts, white owls, jackdaws (a small grey-headed crow), cormorants, ossifrage, osprey, glede, kite, raven, night hawk, cuckow, swan, pelicans, storks (I hear tell they’re granted special clearance for baby delivery-duty), lapwings, herons, fisher owls and bats. (Leviticus 11 and Deuteronomy 14).
Look up, the buzzards are back (and, exercise special caution when you do-do)!
PRAYER NUGGET: As we currently are sadly sequestered to help halt the spread of the dreaded C 19 virus, let’s confess our sin, call on the Lord Jesus and trust him as we live our adjusted lifestyles for self and community safety.
A shout-out and prayers for those teachers who chose to do this week’s neighborhood drive-bys to encourage our young denied students. In JESUS’ name. Amen.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are NKJV
