Few people like to be told to change. Yet to grow and become better we must change. And perhaps one of the best people to have insight into what changes would be most beneficial is our spouse.
In a healthy relationship each person becomes a better person as a result of being in the marriage. Each person makes personal changes that not only benefit themselves but also their spouse. “A better me makes a better we” is a quote I often use.
So how do spouses in healthy marriages help their partner to change? By using a carrot instead of a stick.
We can motivate people to change by using a carrot or a stick. Using a stick we “get behind” someone and motivate them through demands and force, perhaps even strongly stating consequences if the person doesn’t change. Much like using a stick, motivating people this way is a harsh technique.
To motivate people with a carrot, however, we encourage them from “in front.” Leading by example and inspiration, we help them see the benefits of change and invite them to take the necessary steps. Rather than focusing on negative consequences, like motivating with a stick, motivating with a carrot focuses on the benefits of change.
Recently, my wife took the kids to the pool, for example. They always have a great time there. Being hard at work, I love to see them having a good time; it helps me know that my efforts as a provider are paying off.
But my wife didn’t send any pictures, and I would have appreciated a picture or two. So what can I do to hopefully get some pictures next time? Besides going to the pool myself, I need her to change.
If I use a stick I may say something like “How come you never send me any pictures from the pool? The least you could do to show you appreciate my efforts is send a picture or two, right?”
But being a wise man in a happy marriage, I know that this doesn’t convey the respect she deserves nor is it likely to inspire her to change in the way I would hope. If you love and respect someone, why would you want to use a stick to motivate them in such a negative way?
Instead I decided to use a carrot and stated “I’d love to have a picture or two when you guys are at the pool, it helps me to feel included. I like to know that you guys are having a good time.” By focusing on the benefits of change, I have used a carrot instead of a stick.
Because it’s midnight on Thursday there’s no way to tell yet if my carrot technique worked. But I do know that we had a peaceful evening together and I’m sure this approach was still better than trying to motivate her with a stick.
In order to improve ourselves, we must change. In order to change, we must know we need to change. And few will have better insight into what changes would be most beneficial than our own spouse, who sees the good, bad and ugly of us.
So let us all be wise as we inspire our spouses to do better tomorrow than today. May we lead by example by improving ourselves and then invite, with a carrot, our spouse to enjoy the benefits that come as they change, too.
Together, each changing and inspiring the other to change, spouses can be well on their way to happiness by using a carrot instead of a stick to help keep love alive.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson, MS, LMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
