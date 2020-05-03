Each one of us, I am sure, at one time or another, has held our breath as long as we could. Pretty easy in the beginning, a bit more difficult in the middle, and nearly impossible near the end. Thankfully a saving breath of fresh air was just a gasp away.
In our current COVID-19 situation, many are seeing how long they can hold their breath. But not just physically (I know I literally have taken a deep breath and held it as long as I could as I’ve gone certain places) but in other ways, too.
How long will the finances last? How much toilet paper do we have left? Will my sanity run out this afternoon, or can I make it another day? Can I stand to be locked up any longer with these people? How long can I hold my breath until things get better?
As I have continued to do therapy throughout these difficult times, I have, on occasion, still met with people face-to-face. As one mother recently said, “Trust me, I need to come in. If I don’t get out of this house soon the coronavirus will be the least of the problems.”
As difficult as the current situation is getting on a lot of people, for a lot of different reasons, in the bigger picture this really is just a test. We will get through this, we will survive, and life will get back to “Normal.” Although these are difficult times, they will not last forever.
And as we come out of this, perhaps one of the most important things will be to remember the important lessons we’ve learned and not let them go to waste.
I’ve talked to many who are enjoying the extra family time. They’re playing more games, going for more walks, and having more family dinners together.
I’ve talked to some who are stressed about the finances. Hours have been cut, wages are lower, and the bank accounts are going down while the credit card debt is going up.
And no matter where you live, to at least some degree, we’ve all worried about running out of toilet paper. And for others, they literally have.
Many couples have been pushed to the brink of insanity, too, as they spend more time together. Yet others have flourished, loving and appreciating the extra time to be together, even if they have no money and nowhere to go.
So what makes the difference? In all these cases, those who are prepared need not fear. And for those not prepared, that which they feared is often coming true.
For couples, that means that before difficult times hit, they must be prepared with a reserve of at least five times as many positive interactions to every one negative interaction. This allows them, during difficult times, to call on their reserve of positives even if they can’t replenish that “love bank” quite as easily as before.
I admit that my wife and I are missing some of the old ways we used to fill our love bank. I miss going to the movies with her, reclining back in those comfortable chairs, and sharing popcorn and a drink as we enjoy a show and time together.
I miss going out to a restaurant, just the two of us, and sitting and chatting for hours while others prepare, deliver, and then clean up our meal. A stress free way to add to the love bank.
And while we are learning (and enjoying) new ways to stay connected and build our love, there is a reason why we didn’t do some of those things before: because to us, that’s not the best way to keep our relationship strong.
So perhaps the lesson that can be learned by many is to be prepared. All relationships go through ups and downs. Maybe it’s a job loss, a temporary sickness, or an extended visit by your inlaws. If nothing else, wait until you have small children to care for or a teenager’s attitude to endure.
In all of these cases, couples who have a storage of at least five times as many positive interactions to every one negative will simply endure the storm better. And while it may never be too fun to hold your breath until the storm passes, at least those with a good reserve won’t experience relationship death.
So if your relationship is struggling now, maybe it’s time to do what you can to get some positive going. Yet most importantly for us all, is to remember the importance of being prepared for disaster before the storm hits next time.
So when things begin to lighten up, be sure to start to build again. Replenish that love bank. Build that reserve. Strengthen those bonds. Enjoy establishing that five-to-one ratio and come what may down the road, you’ll be prepared to thrive and conquer rather than suffer and die when you have to hold your breath next time a little longer than usual..
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson, MS, LIMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
