A few years ago I was diagnosed with high blood pressure. As most know, it’s called the “silent killer” since most people with it, despite it’s deadly consequences, have no symptoms at all. I’ll be forever grateful to Dr. Meyer who diagnosed me and Dr. Papenfus who helped get my health back on track.
Since my diagnosis I have made some lifestyle changes and also started on medications. These combinations have allowed me to enjoy a longer and healthier life.
Despite being on track, Dr. Papenfus still makes me come in once a year to assure all is going well. Along with labs and a physical, a blood pressure check is standard protocol. Recently I successfully passed another check-up.
To assure that I stay healthy in between appointments I also exercise and watch my weight. While I am still not a big fan of fruits and vegetables, they certainly are better than death I suppose.
While all of this takes effort and work, knowing that heart disease is the number one killer certainly helps keep me motivated to do well.. And since I enjoy my family, I want to assure that I get to be with them as long as possible. All of this is more likely to happen if I put in a little extra work to keep my blood pressure in check.
Those interested in keeping love alive for a lifetime would do well to be aware of the “silent killer” of relationships: loss of friendship.
The problem with this silent killer, much like high blood pressure, is that it is often hard to detect. While screaming, yelling, fighting, and even a bullet to the chest may be obvious signs of relationship trouble, the gradual loss of friendship over time often sneaks in undetected.
In one of the largest studies on divorce ever conducted, it was found that the number one cause was “A gradual growing apart and loss of closeness over time.” Intense fighting was reported in only 30 percent of the cases.
Thus, most relationships end as the embers of love gradually die out over time. Much like a fire dies when fresh wood isn’t added, most relationships end as the friendship that was once established is no longer maintained and eventually dies.
Over time these once-in-love passionate couples instead report they feel more like roommates than lovers. More like ships passing in the night or two people simply co-existing in the same house.
The good news is that to defeat the silent killer, whether it’s for your health or for your marriage, simply takes some small changes. Over time, whether it’s cutting out a few calories a day or always kissing before bed, these small changes add up to make an impressive life-saving difference.
Additionally, there’s no shame in asking for a little extra help. I’m no health expert and certainly don’t have the medical training, experience, and expertise that my physician does. Accordingly, why would I try to do it all on my own when a little professional help goes a long way in keeping me alive?
Similarly, there’s no shame in coming in for marriage therapy or reading a book or two online about keeping love alive. There have been millions of hours of study, thousands of books, and many people who have dedicated their lives to help figure out the mysteries of love. Why on earth would anyone try to figure it out on their own when so much extra help is easily available?
So as you try to keep your health, and your marriage, in good shape for many years to come, beware of the silent killer of both, and don’t be ashamed to reach out for a little extra help. After all, we’re all in this together.
Now go enjoy a little bit of fruit with your BFF as you keep love, and life, alive.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
