Although we are in the middle of a pandemic and many of our favorite places are closed or have significant restrictions, we still have reasons to celebrate this weekend. Although there were recent riots causing disruption and destruction and evidence of ongoing racism in our country, we still have reason to celebrate.
While I realize that America is not a perfect place to live, it still has many benefits over other places in the world. We still enjoy more peace, freedom, safety, and wealth than many other places on earth. Despite its shortcomings, there are many benefits to being a citizen of the USA.
In a similar way, couple relationships offer its members numerous benefits not available to others. While most relationships aren’t perfect, there are still many benefits to being in a healthy relationship compared to being single. Many freedoms come to those willing to stick it out even during the tough times.
Research has identified many of those freedoms, including:
- Lower rates of domestic violence,
- Less likely to attempt or commit suicide,
- More likely to report being happy,
- Less likely to be victims of sexual assault, or other violent crimes
- Decreased risk of drug and alcohol abuse
- Less likely to contract STDs
- Less likely to remain or end up in poverty
- Have better relationships with their children
- Overall physically healthier
- Live longer
- Wealthier
- Increase in the stability of employment
- Higher wages
- Less likely to commit violent crimes
- Higher emotional satisfaction with sex
- Less likely to die from all causes, including heart disease, stroke, cancer, car accidents, and murder
- Higher recovery rates from sickness
- Handle stress and anxiety better
- Less anxiety disorders
- Lower rates of depression
While there are benefits to living in other countries, and freedoms associated with being single (I’d never have to make the bed again, or share the remote!) those living happily married in the USA have plenty of reasons to celebrate this holiday weekend.
Congratulations to those who have put in the work to receive these great freedoms. Enjoy the celebration!
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and. can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
