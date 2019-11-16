In the past four decades, research has conducted five long-term studies in which they’ve attempted to answer the question: Why do some marriages succeed and some marriages fail?
Over time, they’ve concluded that happy couples do seven things better to help keep love alive. These seven things, which have become habits for these couples, help shield their relationship against loneliness and divorce.
Habit number three is called turning toward instead of away. It reminds me of connecting to the internet.
Do you remember how painful dial up internet was? Pressing the connect button, listening to the dial tone, listening to the dialing ... waiting ... hoping a connection would actually happen. And praying for a “fast” connection speed.
Once connected, the download time was just as painful. I remember staring at the screen wondering if I should press the “reload” button in hopes of actually getting the information sometime today.
Then just when you thought there was hope, you’d get disconnected for no apparent reason. And the process would have to start all over again. If you even bothered.
But high speed internet seemed to change everything. Quick connect, if not constant, always-on connection. Fast downloads, and I can’t remember a time when my connection got dropped. Suddenly the same internet was a totally new and much more enjoyable experience.
High speed internet offers us so much more opportunity than dial up. Amazingly, however, over two million people are still using dial up internet.
Just like with the internet, couples must first make a connection before they can communicate. How this connection happens tells a lot about how happy they are.
Happy couples connect more often than unhappy couples. And they have a better, more reliable and faster connection, too.
Unhappy couples still struggle with a dial up connection style. It’s slow, infrequent, unreliable, and often ends for no apparent reason. Often these couples get so frustrated with this poor communication they stop connecting with each other at all.
When one partner attempts to connect with the other it is called a bid. Saying “Hello,” making eye contact, sending a text, or scooting closer on the couch are all attempts to connect. Happy couples are found making bids for connection more often than unhappy couples.
How the bid is responded to is also important. Happy couples “turn toward” their partner’s bid for communication. This means they answer positively to their partner’s attempt by establishing a connection.
This may mean saying “Hi” in return, maintaining eye contact, answering a text, or accepting rather than rejecting an attempt to sit closer together. This positive connection allows them to build their relationship.
Not so happy couples, much like a poor internet connection, don’t respond positively to their partners bids. Instead they ignore or “turn away” from their partner’s attempt to communicate.
Much like a failed dial up attempt, the connection never happens. Maybe the “Hello” is never reciprocated, the eye contact never returned, the text never answered, and the scooting closer on the couch responded to with indifference.
Over time, couples with a high speed connection, who connect more often and more reliably than their dial-up counterparts, end up with a much happier relationship.
This seems easy to understand. Haven’t we all been frustrated when we’ve left a voicemail than never gets returned? Or sent a text and waited and waited for a response? Or said “Hi” to someone only to get the cold shoulder?
Compare that to someone who smiles and seems glad to see us when we say hi. Or the quick and fun back-and-forth texting that happens with a good friend. Or that old reliable person who is sure to always return your calls, and sooner than later.
The good news is that it’s easy to upgrade your relationship connection. Simply do more bidding, and when your partner sends a bid, respond in a positive way by making a connection.
These bids, much like getting on the internet, need not be for big things. Maybe just a quick text to say “Hi“ or a “Hope it went well” voicemail for your partner when they return from a tough meeting.
A touch on the shoulder when you’re close by, a smile and some eye contact, or holding hands when walking in the store are all small ways happy couples maintain their high speed connection.
I’ve never heard anyone complain that their internet connection was too fast and too reliable. Similarly, I’ve never heard happy couples complain that they feel too connected to their partner or their communication is too good.
Yet many complain about a slow internet connection, just like they complain about feeling distant and disconnected from their partner.
So this week be sure to upgrade your connection to high speed by sending and receiving more small bids. In just one week, you’ll be amazed how much more connected you feel by using this faster, more reliable style to keepin’ love alive.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com
