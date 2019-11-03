When all the millions of research articles on happy couples are compiled into common themes, we see that successful couples master two basic skills: (1) How to keep their friendship strong and (2) How to keep conflict from overwhelming their relationship.
As we enter into the last two months of 2019, Keepin’ Love Alive articles will focus on these two basic habits. November will remind us how to get back to being friends again, and December will review skills on effective conflict management.
Habit number one in keeping the friendship strong is keeping up to date in each other’s lives. Known officially as “Knowledge of each other’s worlds” it really means that happy couples take the time to keep updated on the happenings in their partner’s life.
Early in a relationship this usually happens quite a bit. We stay up late chatting the night away. Skip work to spend the day together. Return late from lunch because we simply couldn’t stop talking. Send emails and texts at warp-speed frequency. We are living as one.
But as time goes on, and the newness wears off, some couples seem less interested in one another. They talk less and seem only to care about their own lives and their own doings.
Other couples, while still interested in each other, simply feel too swamped with life to ask their partner how their day was. Between the demands of work, the busyness of raising kids, and a few extra volunteer meetings on the side, they can barely keep their own head above water, much less sit down with their partner to have a heart-to-heart chat about how life is going.
Couples who don’t stay up-to-date with each other end up living parallel lives. They go through life feeling like they are co-existing. Living in the same home, likely even sleeping in the same bed, but never really connecting with each other. The oneness they once felt is totally destroyed and loneliness can set in.
Thankfully the antidote to parallel lives is pretty easy. It simply starts with taking the time to get to know each other again.
And people really do have time to do this. Both happy and unhappy couples are both given 24 hours a day. Happy couples just make a conscious decision to use a little of that time to keep updated with one another.
It doesn’t really take much time, either. For example, before you leave each day take two minutes to find out one thing that’s happening in your partner’s life that day. Maybe it’s a big meeting or lunch with a friend. At the end of the day, simply remember to ask how it went.
The key to being successful with habit number one is to be sincerely interested. When you are interested in another person, the questions flow naturally.
How was their day? What are they worried about? What are they happy about? How do they want to spend the holidays?
Today’s article is a little bit shorter than normal, allowing you the time to go get connected with your spouse again. If you’re reading this at work, send your partner a quick text and simply ask how their day is going. You’ll be surprised at how much good such a little act can do.
So stop reading and start doing with a simple little question like
“How was your week?” or “What are you looking forward to this next week?”
Enjoy the chat and tune in next week to learn about habit number two that happy couples do to keep their friendship strong. And why not send this on to a friend or two also? Let’s all work together at keepin’ love alive.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Anderson, MS, LIMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com
