Welcome Husker season! Although not a Nebraska native (Go Michigan!) I have watched my fair share of games, and thanks to some friends even attend a game in the great Memorial Stadium.
While the Huskers have earned many impressive wins and completed spectacular plays, they’ve also lost games due to simple errors after otherwise great performance. The 33-28 loss to Colorado came last year after Morgan dropped a touchdown pass and Spielman dropped a third-down conversion. Running back Terrl Newby, in a game against Northwestern, dropped the ball at the one yard line after a 49-yard run.
While I am not saying I would have done any better on the field, it still hurts to see such missed opportunity after otherwise great performance. Opportunity that literally would have changed the game and perhaps even led the Huskers to victory. But a few small errors and their opportunity instead turned into tragedy.
Similarly, in couple relationships, each week we have hundreds, if not thousands, of opportunities to strengthen our otherwise happy relationship. But if we are not careful, we can drop the ball and miss these many opportunities. .
Done again and again, much like the Huskers multiple dropped balls, and this can literally make the difference between winning and losing the fight against divorce.
Perhaps one of the most common ways we drop the ball in relationships is simply by not paying attention. For example, our area has many events that come and go each year. Events that if we attend as a couple could help keep love alive.
But if one is not careful, and not paying attention, the activities come and go without our participation. Missing these events are like dropped balls that could have helped us win the fight against divorce.
When we are not paying attention we also miss many daily opportunities to keep love alive. Small things such as asking our partner how their day was, sending them a text just to say I love you, or saying thanks for dinner can all be opportunities that help keep love alive.
These many missed opportunities add up over time and couples slowly fall behind in their war against divorce. Often, before they know it, they are so far behind that it seems impossible to catch up before the clock runs out.
Procrastination is another way we drop the ball in our relationships. Each week many opportunities are available to help keep love alive. Maybe it’s going to the movie, watching a TV show together, or sitting by the fire pit enjoying a drink.
But when we procrastinate and we don’t line up childcare, don’t get the kids to bed on time, or forget to find out what time the movie starts, our procrastination has caused a dropped ball.
While the intent to keep love alive may have been there (after all, you may have intended to take your spouse out on a date), unless you follow through, it’s a dropped ball.
In the Husker’s tragic loss against Texas in 2010, I’m sure the team didn’t plan on three dropped touchdown passes. But when they didn’t see the touchdown plan through to the end, they dropped the ball and didn’t get the points they needed to win the game.
While I am not sure what the Huskers are doing to prepare for their next game, I’m sure they’re practicing catching the ball. This seems like a routine exercise in any football practice. After all, if you don’t catch the ball you can’t score the points. And if you don’t score the points, it’s going to be tough to win the game.
This week in your relationship you will have hundreds, if not thousands, of small opportunities to keep love alive. By paying attention and not procrastinating, you can take these small opportunities and turn them into big points when you dont drop the ball.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Anderson, MS, LIMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
