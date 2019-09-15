With the recent storms causing so much damage in our area, a lot of people are getting a new roof. With the ongoing ran and upcoming winter, it makes sense to get those repairs done soon.
And for everyone else, at least getting an inspection to make sure no damage was done and you’re ready for the upcoming winter simply makes sense. Better to know now then find out later when you have a leaky roof in January.
Much like a house, a relationship has a roof, too. And that roof, much like the one on your house, is designed to keep all those inside dry and safe. It can also be damaged when outside forces take their toll.
Your relationship roof is the barrier between you and the outside stressors of life. Job stress, financial stress, behavioral problems in your children, inlaws, and a way-too-busy lifestyle are things that may be outside your couple relationship, but certainly can leak in and cause problems between husband and wife.
Just like the roof on your house has support to keep it up, your relationship roof needs support, too. Things like date nights, time together as a couple, and spending time strengthening your friendship are all ways to help keep your relationship roof strong and help keep outside stress outside.
If the outside pressure becomes too strong and the relationship roof isn’t being supported, danger can happen. The stressors of life can leak in and cause problems between the couple. Each person can become more irritable, short fused, and impatient with one another, much like you would if your actual roof was collapsing on your house.
And much like the roof on your house, your relationship roof can be hit by an unexpected storm that can cause significant damage. An unexpected accident or illness, sudden job loss, or passing of a family member can cause a lot of stress on life that just might leak into the couple relationship.
When the pressures of life become too much and the roof can’t handle it anymore, it’s a good idea to get some extra help. Much like we have excellent roofers to help repair our homes, we have excellent professionals to help when our relationship roof can no longer hold out the pressures of life.
These professionals can teach couples how to strengthen their relationship roof, how to lessen the pressures of life so they stay outside the relationship, and how to better predict when potential storms may be coming.
One of the greatest strategies to help keep outside stress from leaking into the couple relationship is for each spouse to practice good individual stress management. By going for a walk after work, singing on the drive home, or learning to “leave work at work” a person can be sure not to bring outside stressors right in the front door and into the couple relationship.
Ultimately a happy relationship is made up of two happy individuals, and if one or both are having a hard time managing the stress of life, it won’t be long until that leaks into the couple relationship, clearly making it harder to keep love alive.
So as you see the many roofs being inspected and repaired in our ares, let that be a reminder to check, and strengthen, your relationship roof. To give that roof extra support by going out on dates and texting throughout the day just because you can. And remember to remove the stress you can and watch out and avoid the dangerous storms of life as much as possible.
Maintaining a roof on your house, and in your relationship, takes time, effort, and even money. While you may not have an abundance of any of those to invest in such a project, it clearly is better than the consequences if you don’t.
I’m thankful for a wonderful roof on our house, and the many storms it has helped us endure. And I’m thankful for my relationship roof, too, as I’ve experienced the passing of my father, the raising of teenagers, and the responsibilities of providing financially for my family, it’s been there to help keep me sane and my relationship intact.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson, MS, LIMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff and can be contacted at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
