One of the challenges of a long-term relationship is keeping that spark alive. To help keep such passion going, happy couples fall in love many times. In the words of Mignon McLaughlin, “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.”
Although this may seem like a basic idea, it’s one of the biggest secrets to keeping love alive, and its power is usually overlooked. Furthermore, it’s one of the fastest ways to restore that loving feeling that’s often lost in long-term relationships.
Granted, I love my wife because of our great past. I love looking at the pictures on our walls and in the scrapbooks of our many activities; those pictures bring back many great memories and wonderful emotions.
However, I also love my wife because of the person she was this week. While I didn’t take pictures of the many small and daily activities she performed, I did fall in love again by noticing her many admirable qualities. What a lucky guy I am.
To fall in love each week really takes the work of both partners. First, one must be looking for the good things their partner is doing.
One of my favorite studies found that distressed couples only notice around 50 percent of the positive things happening in their relationship. In other words, there are nearly twice as many good things happening as are seen.
What a tragic waste of positive events that could have strengthened their relationship! Imagine how love would grow if in one week couples noticed twice as many positive things happening compared to the week before. Often doing more positive is not as necessary as seeing the good that’s already happening.
To detect the good, happy couples use a skill called keeping site of the positive. By doing so, they purposely notice, on a daily and weekly basis, the many good things happening in their relationship. This allows them to fall in love again and again week after week since there’s currently so many good things going on.
I see two obstacles that usually prevent people from noticing the positive. The first is not staying in the present moment. If we’re so busy focusing on what’s coming up, we miss what’s currently going on.
If my wife and I are eating dinner, for example, and I’m so busy talking about tomorrow, I may miss the fact she just offered to refill my drink. By slowing down and “staying in the now” we can better see the many positives currently happening.
The second obstacle is taking things for granted. Many of the positive things that happen in a relationship are small, daily things. When these positive things occur day after day, such as a clean house, a working spouse, or kind acts, we usually come to expect them.
When we come to expect things, we often take them for granted. Unfortunately, when this occurs, we may not appreciate them until they’re gone. For some this may happen when their spouse leaves town for a business meeting. For others it may happen when their spouse leaves them permanently. Either way, it’s a sad loss when we don’t realize how much we have until it’s gone.
So this week, to help rekindle that spark that attracted you to your spouse in the first place, slow down, stay in the moment, and notice the many positive things happening in your relationship that you’re likely taking for granted. Do this, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised just how lucky in love you really are.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
