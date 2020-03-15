As the coronavirus spreads fear continues to grow and people are reacting. Toilet paper is selling out, as is soap and sanitizers. And with the number of cases growing daily, and the number of deaths, too, the preparation seems appropriate.
Yet we also must admit that the media, and many people’s reaction, are fueling some of the concern, too. While it’s important to pass on the news and error on the side of safety, panic-like reactions often lead to more panic, not less.
And with the virus front-and-center in all of the media and in all of our conversations, it’s clearly on all of our minds. And then for all of us, it becomes a fear of potential sickness or even feared death.
Interestingly, it’s still not a major cause of death. While the coronavirus has led to nearly 5,000 deaths, in the same time period over 100,000 have died from heart disease and over 200,000 in car accidents. Ironically some of them probably died on the way to the store to get supplies so they wouldn’t die from this virus!
This doesn’t mean don’t prepare. That would be ridiculous. But do keep your fears, and your focus, in check and prepare accordingly. I saw a picture of a guy wearing a protective mask who cut a hole in the center so he could smoke his cigarette; which one do you think is more likely to kill him?
The same fear-based reactions happen as people try to save their marriage. Again and again in media and in conversation, we hear the over-emphasis about the importance of communication and common interests in having a happy marriage. Many people attend my office to learn communication skills and dating sites often pair people up based on their interests.
And just like it’s important to protect yourself from coronavirus, having good communication and even common interests certainly can enhance your marriage. Yet the lack-there-of has never been, and will never be, a leading cause of divorce.
Just the other day in my office I watched a couple do an excellent job of communicating. They took turns speaking, really listened and sincerely replied to each other, and even nodded their heads and often agreed with each other about the topic at hand. Ironically, the topic was divorce and both agreed it was time to throw in the towel and move on.
From the first day I met them they had great communication skills. So why didn’t it save their marriage? Because like many, it’s not poor communication skills that leads to unhappiness, it’s the lack of friendship and closeness over time that leads to such misery and loneliness.
And what about common interests? Turns out it’s not the interest that keeps the couple together, but how they relate around those interests that matters. If my wife and I both like bowling but I insult her the whole time we’re there, this common interest certainly hasn’t brought us closer together. But even if I don’t like to bowl and she does, if I go and cheer her on, our relationship will certainly be strengthened as a result.
So rather than focusing too much on communication and common interests, focus more on being good friends. It’s the gradual growing apart and loss of closeness over time that has always been, and will always be, the number one cause of divorce.
And while there may be no antidote or cure for coronavirus, there certainly is for divorce. And it starts with making sure you always remain good friends, no matter how poor your communication is or how different your interests are.
I hope all stay safe in this current pandemic of the coronavirus. Yet I hope you stay safe not only from the virus, but the hundreds, if not thousands, of other causes of death more likely to kill you.
Now go take your best friend to the store and see if you can find any toilet paper.. Just remember to wear your seatbelt if you really want to stay safe.
For more tips on keepin’ love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson, MS, LIMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
