With a winter storm upon us and colder temperatures in our area it appears we’ll have snow on the ground for New Years. Sixty five percent of the nation is blanketed in snow, with some areas recently receiving over two feet of it.
Accumulated snow fascinates me. In just a handful of it there’s literally thousands, if not millions, of tiny snowflakes, many measuring no bigger than a grain of salt.
By itself a tiny snowflake, while pretty, doesn’t have much impact. Combine it with others however and the potential becomes endless, for both good and bad.
A company in Norway saw so much potential with accumulated snow that they’ve built a hotel out of it. Guests stay in beautiful rooms about 15 feet in diameter, and it’s such a popular destination that it can be hard to get reservations.
Even if you don’t like the cold, we’ve all had an enjoyable experience with accumulated snow. Perhaps it was building a snowman together, skiing or snowmobiling, or maybe snowshoeing in the beautiful outdoors.
Millions of accumulated snowflakes can set the stage for great times. One snowflake by itself, however, wouldn’t make for a very good ski trip.
I often discuss the theory of the snowflake with couples and how it can help them find happiness. Using the same idea as accumulated snowflakes, we discuss how small acts of kindness over time can accumulate to great happiness.
In a long term relationship a random act of kindness, done infrequently, will do little to bring happiness. But many small, random acts of generosity will set the stage for great times.
In our quick-fix society we often have trouble with the snowflake theory. We want results and we want them fast. We’re so impatient that it’s difficult to wait in a drive thru or for a download on the internet. I recently found myself irritated when someone’s voicemail didn’t pick up until the fifth ring.
But anyone in a happy, long term relationship will tell you that it’s the many small things over time that bring joy. While none of us are opposed to the big gifts, too, they alone will not keep love alive.
Perhaps the most difficult part about the snowflake theory is to use it successfully we must be the right kind of person. Any of us can go out for Christmas, pick a big gift, and look like a shining star. But to be consistently adding one small act of kindness to another, over time, takes character and persistence.
My dad had a boss who was very inconsistent in his acts of kindness. Some days his boss was great, other days his behavior was on the opposite end of the scale. It was this random, inconsistent and unpredictable fluctuation of kindness that became so tiresome that my father actually retired early.
Similarly I have met with countless spouses who share the same worries about their partner. Numerous times I’ve had a male in my office promising that he has changed, only to have his wife question how long it will last.
For those who live the snowflake theory they will be rewarded with great relationship potential. Those who don’t will find their relationship much like a snow deprived area — in a drought which will likely make the upcoming season even more difficult.
As we head into another new year, perhaps the best thing you can do to keep love alive in 2020 is simply to be a flake. Rather than focusing on huge acts of greatness, focus on the small, consistent things you can do to show you care.
Maybe one time that means helping make the bed or helping with the dishes. And another time letting your spouse rest and take a break. And perhaps another time biting your tongue instead of saying that rude comment.
While this may not bring instant results of great happiness anymore than one snowflake makes for a beautiful winter scene, when combined over time with other small acts of caring, one will notice such great relationship potential that even a snowhotel in Norway will be jealous.
So for 2020, go out and build a snowman and enjoy being a flake.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson, MS, LMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
