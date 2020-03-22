With the recent hoarding of toilet paper most homes worldwide have enough to span a decade or two without any concerns. Ironically, we now all have more toilet paper than food, kind of defeating the purpose of having all that toilet paper, huh?
The good news is that now that we are all well stocked for decades, we can finally decide on whether the end of the paper goes over or under the roll. A debate that has certainly been around since toilet paper was invented in 1871.
With all couples not agreeing (including my wife and me), this is another area of potential disagreement between couples. While you may think this is a silly thing to disagree about, most of us think it’s silly to hoard toilet paper, too, but it happens doesn’t it?
With the modern convenience of the internet, the question of the “right” way can be solved with a quick search online, where one can see drawings of the original patent and how its creator intended for it to be hung. Finally, the proper way can be revealed!
And yet while one may solve such a debate with such proof, does that really qualify the answer as the proper way? Could it be that its original inventor simply had a preference, and that rather than the proper way it was really just his preferred way? Would it really be improper to hang it the other way?
Interestingly, whether it’s toilet paper, driving directions, saying pop or soda, or loading the dishwasher after every dish or just once before bed, quite a few arguments ensue over things that really could just be preference, yet we fight as if only one way is proper.
When it comes down to it, there are all kinds of different people in this world. Different people who live just as happily as those they are different from. Different hobbies, different interests, different ways they spend their days, their time off, and their time together.
Different approaches to raising kids, managing finances, and cleanliness. Different approaches to what’s valuable and beautiful and what’s ugly and repulsive. And different approaches about what it takes to make the world go around.
If there was really just one proper way to do it all, then clearly there would only be one happy person in all the world. And since there’s millions of happy people all over, we must come to the conclusion that most of our differences come down to a difference in preference and not to a difference in what’s really proper.
So if your spouse wants to load the dishwasher once a day or play on Saturday before doing the chores, or eat out instead of saving the money, perhaps before you demand to do it your way since it’s proper, you should consider if perhaps it’s just preference.
Unless it is, of course, how to hang the toilet paper. Then maybe you should get online and see the proper way to do it. At least the proper way according to the preferences of its inventor, Seth Wheeler.
Remember, relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more tips on keepin’ love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
