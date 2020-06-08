Many people having problems in their relationship blame it on communication. “We just don’t communicate” or “He never listens to me” are often heard as the suspected root of relationship difficulties.
Couples who present in therapy with such concerns are often taught the age-old skill of active listening. Key components of active listening include “I” statements, where a partner phrases their concern in how it affects them, rather than on blaming their partner.
For example, Lydia may say to her husband, “I feel lonely when I go to bed without you” rather than “You are so inconsiderate and selfish when you stay up later than I do.”
Another key step in this technique is the listener (Lydia’s husband in this case) rephrasing and validating what they’ve heard. So Lydia’s husband may say “I can understand how that could be lonely when you go to bed alone.”
Theory states that by using this technique couples should be able to see each other’s differences without judgment or defensiveness and instead respond with empathy and concern.
While such an idea sounds good on paper, it’s rather difficult to actually do. Even couples who are well practiced in active listening can find the task nearly impossible in the heat of anger and upset.
Part of the difficulty lies in the listeners need to not get defensive. Even if a partner voices a concern by using an “I” statement, they are still implying that somehow their partner messed up. Whether it’s “I feel unloved when you forget to take out the trash” or “You forgot to take out the trash again” the bottom line message is still the same: “Things are messed up because of something you did or didn’t do.”
The other difficulty becomes actually using an “I” statement when you’re raging mad. Chances are, if you are able to come up with one, it’ll probably sound more like “I think you are a jerk” or “I can’t believe you messed up again.” rather than an effective “I” statement that really discloses how hurt you feel.
Finally, while active listening may benefit some couples in their conflict resolution, it alone will not save their relationship. For example, let’s say Mary is mad at Kurt for always going out with his friends Friday night. She does a nice job of using an “I” statement by saying “Kurt, I feel unloved and unimportant when you go out with your friends every Friday night.”
Kurt does an excellent job of not getting defensive and replies “I can see how you feel that way when I go out with my friends every Friday night.” While the couple has done an excellent job of using active listening, their relationship is doomed not to improve unless Kurt actually changes and quits going out with his friends so often.
While effective communication is important in happy relationships, the lack of such is too often blamed as the main cause of dysfunction in relationships. And establishing effective communication, especially through active listening, is too often assumed to be the fix-all to relationship unhappiness.
The truth of the matter is that active listening is a very difficult skill to master. So difficult that even the best of the best don’t always get it right. Furthermore, successful couples who do use such skills well only rely on such communication for part of their marital happiness.
In an interesting project known as the Munich Study, couples were divided into 2 separate groups. Those in group one were taught only the skill of active listening, while those in group two were taught skills in active listening and behavior change.
While both groups improved their overall happiness, those focusing on active listening combined with behavior change improved more. Additionally, they had lower rates of relapse in the long run, too.
So, while many people will take time to discuss the importance of effective communication and active listening, those interested in the happiest relationships may soon stop listening and instead start making the changes needed to help keep love alive.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
