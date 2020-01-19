I recently got a cavity on the tooth farthest back in my mouth. As the dentist was showing me the X-ray, I questioned how I could have prevented such a costly and painful mistake.
Without missing a beat he quickly responded “We’re telling our patients to try something new, it’s called flossing.” After a good chuckle, he showed me how over time the lack of flossing had allowed food to get trapped between my two back teeth, eventually leading to a cavity. It’s amazing how such damage was caused by simply neglecting to floss.
He and I have discussed, however, that we both make a living from people neglecting to do the small things.
Sure, I brush my teeth, try not to chew on rocks, and annually attend the dentist for a good cleaning. But daily flossing, well, that’s clearly a different topic.
However, I’ve never woken up after not flossing and noticed that all my teeth have fallen out or that I suddenly had a cavity. Day by day, I went on without flossing in the back and all appeared well. Until it was not.
Similarly, happy relationships are kept strong by the small daily things couples do, much like the small act of flossing keeps teeth clean. While most couples will celebrate their anniversary, say sorry after a huge fight, and maybe even occasionally go on a date, these are not the true things that keep love alive.
Known as “Small things often” happy couples do little things for each other that, over time, much like flossing, prevent bad things from happening.
But much like flossing, the neglect of these daily things often doesn’t seem too damaging. If I forget to kiss my spouse good night, don’t make the bed in the morning, or neglect to ask how her day was, she’s still there the next day. No apparent damage has been done. Until it has.
Much like flossing, these daily small acts of caring, like holding the door for one another, saying thank you, and giving a kiss just to say “I love you” help keep things healthy, clean and strong, and the neglect of such does just the opposite.
I know that my teeth feel good after I floss. I’ve never written an article on such or been so amazed that I bragged to everyone about it, but it sure does feel good. Add some good mouthwash and we’ve got a good deal going.
Similarly, I know I feel good after my spouse cuddles with me and we watch a show together, or when she holds my hand in public. Add a kiss on the cheek and we’ve got a good deal going.
So as I aim to keep my teeth and my relationship healthy in 2020, I’m remembering to do the small things. Sure, I’ll still take time to brush and get my annual cleaning, and even celebrate my anniversary in March, but in both cases I’m going to step it up and remember the basics, too.
After all, I ended up with a cavity by simply neglecting the small daily act of flossing, and I’ve already worked with couples this year who lost their love by simply neglecting the basics over time. Clearly in both cases, the daily small things are important.
Wishing you all a happy 2020 with plenty of healthy teeth and a happy relationship, both provided by remembering to do the small basic things that keep them both strong.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.