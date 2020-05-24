Quite some time ago I heard that the most important word in the English language is “Remember.” Although I wasn’t sure I agreed, I do remember them saying so.
But since then, as I have pondered about life and learned a thing or two, perhaps I would agree that such a word, if not the most important, is certainly close to the top. A word that, when used properly, can bring more power, joy and happiness to our lives.
Each day, if we choose to remember our many blessings, the bumps we hit in life won’t seem so severe. If we remember who really loves us, and those friends that stand by us even when we are at our worst, we can find comfort in the most difficult times.
In simpler terms, if we remember to pay our bills on time, turn in the necessary reports at work, and take our dishes to the sink after dinner, everyday life can also run a little bit smoother, too. Forget those things and the late fees, upset boss and unhappy spouse may soon be sending us a reminder we won’t forget.
Choosing to remember the good times in a relationship is also crucial. Just like most things in life, relationships have their cycles. When things hit a rough spot, remembering why we chose to get into this relationship, and remembering the many good times before today, can help us endure the not-so-pleasant times all will experience.
Of course, choosing to remember the wrong things can bring just as much damage as remembering the good things can bring happiness. Accordingly, we must choose to remember the right and let go of the wrong.
If you ever want to be miserable in your relationship, simply remember all the bad your spouse has ever done. While some do more stupid things than others, we are all guilty of mistakes worthy of divorce should our spouse not decide to move on and let us off the hook. As has been said, a good marriage is the union of two good forgivers.
As we remember the good, feelings of gratitude often follow. Remembering that time your spouse brought you lunch, helped you with an overdue project, or forgave you when you were clearly guilty, can help you remember how very blessed you are to have them in your life.
This weekend, especially tomorrow, we all have an opportunity to slow down and remember the great sacrifice some have given, to the point of their own lives, to defend this great country and give us the freedoms we now have.
While we all give some, some give all. Let us never, especially tomorrow, forget to pause for a moment of gratitude for their great sacrifice. Let’s all join together, wherever we are, for the National Moment of Remembrance, tomorrow at 3 p.m., when we can all pause, whatever we may be doing, for a minute of reflection, peace, and gratitude for those who have died in military service on our behalf.
But let our remembrance of our great blessings go farther than this. May we remember to be grateful people. To remember to see the positive. And to remember to bring out the best, not the worst, in each other. May we remember to be a little kinder today than we were yesterday.
Remember. Whether it’s the most important word or not, it certainly can be a powerful one in helping us keep love alive and find joy in our journey of life. Today. Tomorrow. And until death do us part.
And remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
