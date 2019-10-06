Title got you to read on, didn’t it? Oh the topic of money. It might as well be a four letter word as much chaos as it seems to cause.
Want to see people squirm? Simply bring up the money topic at the next dinner date you have. Most couples will tell you of their intimate relationships with each other, or their private medical woes, before they’ll breach the often taboo subject of how much debt their in or how much they struggle to make ends meet.
A recent study shows that most couples don’t even know how much debt they have, with wives often assuming it’s more than their husbands think it is. Couples often don’t even have an accurate account of how much money they bring in each month, with men guessing it’s more than their wives guess it is. Clearly, even within a couples relationship the topic of money causes chaos and confusion.
The concern with couples having so much chaos among the topic of money is that there appears to be no end in sight. If you don’t get along with your in-laws, who visit each Halloween, you fight for a week before and after they visit but enjoy peace the rest of the year. If you’re spouse is unwilling to warm up your car each cold February morning, you suffer for 28 days of the year.
But money issues are around all the time. 24 hours a day. 7 days a week. 365 days a year. Even when you’re sleeping, your credit cards are still acquiring interest, and the electric bill keeps on climbing higher. Couples who try and solve this money puzzle by earning more money often find they end up spending more too, leaving them in the same situation or worse.
Studies show that despite finances being the number one taboo topic, it’s often a point of discussion in couple relationship, with 70% reporting they discuss finances on a weekly basis. Studies also find, however, that finances are on the top of the list things couples fight about, ranking right up there with sex, in-laws, and child discipline. So, it appears that couples discuss their finances often, but they often don’t do it very well.
My professional experience in dealing with couples and financial issues suggests than most discussions end up in a fight because the real meaning of money is never discussed. Too often couples stay on the surface of the topic, arguing about how much the latest overdraft fee was or the fact that the waiter didn’t deserve such a lofty tip.
Money experts, on the other hand, and my experience, tells us that there’s more to money than meets the eye. Money represents power, control, dreams, opportunities, and priorities.
When most people spend or save, it’s usually controlled by the underlying dream or need, not by a dollar amount. Perhaps the wife buys an expensive outfit for work because to her it brings respect at the office. Maybe a husband spends more than he should on his fishing gear, afraid of what the guys will think if he shows up instead with last year’s generic model.
Maybe a couple spends more than they can really afford on dinner out with friends because they’re too ashamed to order the cheaper meal. And many a people have purchased a car because of its image, not its ability to fit within the family budget.
Whatever the case, successful couples learn to breach the surface level conversations about their budget and get to the real issues. They discuss the dreams behind why they spend or save. They discuss the hopes of their financial future, whether that’s owning a home debt-free or instead going on a yearly family vacation.
The bottom line is that money is an emotional topic, and couples will never come to resolution about their financial differences if they never discuss what money really means to them, how it supports their dreams, and how it relates to their self worth.
If it’s true that most couples discuss finances on a weekly basis, then people would be wise to assure those weekly discussions are uplifting and rewarding instead of damaging and destructive. By learning to discuss the real meaning of money, and it’s hopes and dreams, couples are well on their way to establishing such a healthy pattern.
Unfortunately, less brave couples may be stuck on a surface level merry-go-round of financial frustration for years to come, wondering each week why their partner just doesn’t get it.
Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health.. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
