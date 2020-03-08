Basketball fan or not, local teams are having some great success this year. The Scottsbuff girls went to state and took their first-ever win and the Scottsbluff boys will be heading there later this month after an exciting overtime win. Our local WNCC mens Cougars just won quarterfinals at Regionals, as did the second-ranked womens team, too!
While basketball is an exciting and fast paced sport to watch, timeouts can help teams win just as much as a Dru Kuxhausen three point shot from way out yonder. Especially when they are behind and need to come up with a better plan.
According to Wikipedia, a timeout can be used to “determine strategy or inspire morale”. Timeouts are so helpful that it would seem foolish for a losing team not to use them, and use them wisely.
Wise couples use them, too. When they notice their conflictual discussions are heading in the wrong direction, they call a timeout and stop the arguing. Used sensibly, these timeouts can help “determine strategy or inspire morale”.
When used to determine strategy, couples can take a break and figure out how to talk about the issue in a less offensive way. As a result, next time they talk they can have a discussion that will make things better, not worse.
Such strategies as not calling each other names and not yelling at one another are both good ideas. Should yelling or name calling occur during conflict, it would be wise to call a timeout to help the discussion get back on track.
During the timeout, if used properly, couples can calm down, regain composure, and come back into the discussion in a better frame of mind. This better frame of mind will help them stay on track and make it more likely they can have a good discussion.
Good timeouts can also inspire morale. For example, let’s say during conflict a husband calls his wife a mean name, then realizes what he’s done, and asks for a timeout.
During his timeout, instead of focusing completely on how he’s right about the issue and she’s wrong, he focuses on the error he just made, too. When they come back together again to discuss their differences, if he apologizes for his error, he’s inspired morale.
While conflict will rarely be fun or easy for most couples, a timeout really can make an incredible difference in winning the battle against harmful conflict.
Much like in sports, however, couples must learn how to signal a timeout. In football, the recognized signal is hands criss crossed above the head. In basketball, a player may take his left and right hands and form a “T” to request a timeout.
Couples can come up with their own way to signal to one another when a timeout is needed. Simple phrases such as “I need a break” or “Can we please talk about this later?” are both great ideas. Even a simple hand signal, such as forming a “T”, will also work.
Additionally, in the world of sports, most timeouts are for a specified length of time. For example, a football timeout may be 30 or 60 seconds long.
Similarly, couples should agree on how long their timeouts will last. This can assure that they are long enough to be helpful, but not so long that the issue is not brought up again.
Much like in sports, practice is important in a couples relationship. For those who will practice the art of taking a timeout, they will notice that it goes a long way in helping keep love alive.
But couples must be warned. The purpose of a timeout is not to avoid the topic and never discuss it again. That is called quitting.
The purpose of a timeout, much like for a good sports team, is to stop a downward spiral and help determine a better strategy and inspire morale. Thus, when the timeout is over and it’s time to jump back in, couples are more prepared to stay on track and have a discussion that’s helpful, not harmful.
Like many things that help keep love alive, a timeout is a very basic idea. But, like many things keeping love alive, it’s not as simple to do as it sounds. Like I always say….couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Congratulations to all our local athletes and coaches on a successful season.
For more tips on keepin’ love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Anderson, MS, LIMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
